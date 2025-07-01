Over 1300 km: SBU drones struck a plant in Izhevsk that produces air defense systems and drones for the Russian army - source

SBU drones hit the Kupol plant in Izhevsk, which produces Tor and Osa air defense systems, as well as drones for the Russian army, UNN sources reported.

Details

According to the UNN interlocutor, on the morning of July 1, long-range SBU drones struck the production facilities and warehouses of the Izhevsk Electromechanical Plant "Kupol", located in the Udmurt Republic. The distance to the target is more than 1300 kilometers.

This enterprise, according to reports, fulfills orders from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: it specializes in the production of Tor and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, and is also a developer of the Harpy strike drones. The plant is under international sanctions as an object of the Russian military-industrial complex.

"At least two SBU drone hits on the plant's buildings were recorded, after which a fire broke out," the interlocutor said.

"The SBU continues to strike with surgical precision at the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex that work for the war against Ukraine. Each such special operation reduces the enemy's offensive potential, disrupts military production chains, and demonstrates: even in the deep rear of Russia, there are no safe zones for its military infrastructure," an SBU source said.