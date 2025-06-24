Russians confirm damage to their air defense system in the Mariupol area – Andryushchenko

Russian resources confirm information about an explosion in the area of temporarily occupied Mariupol. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of Mariupol Mayor's advisor and head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andryushchenko.

Details

Andryushchenko noted that the strike was carried out in the evening, and in the morning the Russians confirmed the fact of damage to air defense systems.

Fact-checking. Russians confirm the strike in the Mariupol area yesterday evening through their channels. And the damaged BUK anti-aircraft missile system, which was dragged to the Ilyich Iron and Steel Works in the morning, clearly for repair, confirms our previous information about the defeat of the air defense system on the ground - he wrote.

The head of the Center for the Study of Occupation provided a photo of the damaged BUK anti-aircraft missile system, which was dragged to the Ilyich Iron and Steel Works in the morning, taken from Russian sources, in his message on the Telegram channel.

Addition

In his previous publication, Andryushchenko clarified the possible strike location.

"We report. One hit exactly in this rectangle Mariupol – Shyroka Balka – Mangush with the center at the airport," Andryushchenko noted.

According to him, there is a high probability that the target of the attack was the Russian air defense system.

"With a high degree of probability, they hit the Russian air defense. Here it could be anything from TOR and BUK to S-400. Everything is hidden here," he said.

Andryushchenko also added that the situation continues to be clarified, but even now it is possible to talk about a successful hit on enemy targets.

