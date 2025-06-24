Russians confirm damage to their air defense system in the Mariupol area – Andryushchenko

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
08:36 AM • 2870 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 15068 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 27349 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
07:34 AM • 24278 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 30382 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
05:31 AM • 48631 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 57356 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 216456 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 119923 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 207134 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4.3m/s
72%
746mm
Popular news
Night attack on Sumy region: three people killed, including a childJune 24, 01:14 AM • 45399 views
Ukraine condemned Iran's missile strike on Qatar, pointing to Tehran's ties with RussiaJune 24, 02:25 AM • 63760 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: forecasters give June 24 forecast03:59 AM • 56917 views
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effect05:38 AM • 55362 views
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU border06:16 AM • 39296 views
Publications
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental Imitation08:49 AM • 3918 views
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 55938 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandalJune 23, 04:46 PM • 216456 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform billJune 23, 01:36 PM • 158456 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 207134 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Qatar
Iraq
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 73454 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 153778 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 277265 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 145698 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 143656 views
Actual
The Times
Shahed-136
S-400 missile system
Truth Social
Tomahawk (missile family)

Russians confirm damage to their air defense system in the Mariupol area – Andryushchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 432 views

The Russians confirmed a strike on Mariupol, which damaged a Buk anti-aircraft missile system. Petro Andryushchenko reported that the damaged air defense system was transported for repairs.

Russians confirm damage to their air defense system in the Mariupol area – Andryushchenko

Russian resources confirm information about an explosion in the area of temporarily occupied Mariupol. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of Mariupol Mayor's advisor and head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andryushchenko.

Details

Andryushchenko noted that the strike was carried out in the evening, and in the morning the Russians confirmed the fact of damage to air defense systems.

Fact-checking. Russians confirm the strike in the Mariupol area yesterday evening through their channels. And the damaged BUK anti-aircraft missile system, which was dragged to the Ilyich Iron and Steel Works in the morning, clearly for repair, confirms our previous information about the defeat of the air defense system on the ground

- he wrote.

The head of the Center for the Study of Occupation provided a photo of the damaged BUK anti-aircraft missile system, which was dragged to the Ilyich Iron and Steel Works in the morning, taken from Russian sources, in his message on the Telegram channel.

Addition

In his previous publication, Andryushchenko clarified the possible strike location.

"We report. One hit exactly in this rectangle Mariupol – Shyroka Balka – Mangush with the center at the airport," Andryushchenko noted.

According to him, there is a high probability that the target of the attack was the Russian air defense system.

"With a high degree of probability, they hit the Russian air defense. Here it could be anything from TOR and BUK to S-400. Everything is hidden here," he said.

Andryushchenko also added that the situation continues to be clarified, but even now it is possible to talk about a successful hit on enemy targets.

In Mariupol, the occupiers are organizing raids on Ukrainians without a Russian passport - CNS09.06.25, 16:57 • 3086 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

War
Buk air defense system
Tor missile system
S-400 missile system
Mariupol
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9