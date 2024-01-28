ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Greece approves transfer of decommissioned equipment and weapons to Ukraine - media

Greece approves transfer of decommissioned equipment and weapons to Ukraine - media

Kyiv

Greece has decided to give Ukraine outdated weapons systems that are no longer used by its military. This comes after the United States approved the sale of $8.6 billion worth of F-35 fighter jets to Greece and offered additional military aid of $200 million if Greece provides the weapons to Ukraine.

Greece has decided to transfer to Ukraine outdated weapons systems that the Greek army no longer uses. This was reported by the Greek edition Kathimerini, citing its own sources, UNN reports .

Details

The necessary instructions have already been given to transfer outdated systems and equipment no longer used by the Greek army to Ukraine

the publication said.

It is noted that this decision was made by Greece after the United States approved the sale of F-35 fighters to Athens worth $8.6 billion.

Along with approving the sale of modern fighter jets, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken sent a letter to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakis Mitsotakis offering to transfer or sell weapons to Ukraine in exchange for $200 million in aid from Washington.

We remain interested in defense capabilities that Greece could transfer or sell to Ukraine. If these capabilities are of interest to Ukraine, and pending the U.S. government's assessment of their status and value, we may explore the possibility of additional funding for the Greek armed forces of up to $200 million

Blinken said.

According to open sources, Greece is armed with Tor, Wasp, and S-300 air defense systems, as well as ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft systems and ammunition for all of these weapons systems.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
kyriakos-mitsotakisKyriakos Mitsotakis
tor-missile-systemTor missile system
lockheed-martin-f-35-lightning-iiLockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
athensAthens
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
greeceGreece
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

