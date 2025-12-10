Two hundred battles in 24 hours: the fiercest clashes near Pokrovsk – General Staff report

Since the beginning of December 10, 2025, 200 combat engagements have taken place at the front, with Russian occupation forces carrying out 23 air strikes and using over 1,700 kamikaze drones, indicating a high intensity of hostilities. This is stated in the evening operational report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00, writes UNN.

Details

The greatest activity of the occupiers was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy attacked 36 times. Here, Ukrainian defenders inflicted significant losses on the enemy: according to preliminary data, 186 occupiers were neutralized, 124 of whom were irrevocably lost, and military equipment was also destroyed.

Intense battles also continued in the Kostiantynivka and Lyman directions, where the Defense Forces repelled 23 and 23 assault actions, respectively. In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 attacks. In the Huliaipole direction, 14 combat engagements took place, and in the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense nine times in vain.

In the Kupyansk and Southern Slobozhansky directions, the enemy carried out 9-10 attacks each. In the Sloviansk and Northern Slobozhansky/Kursk directions, the activity was somewhat less. No combat engagements were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

