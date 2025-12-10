$42.180.11
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
Two hundred battles in 24 hours: the fiercest clashes near Pokrovsk – General Staff report

On December 10, 2025, 200 combat engagements took place at the front, Russian occupation forces carried out 23 air strikes and used over 1,700 kamikaze drones. The greatest activity of the occupiers was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy attacked 36 times.

Since the beginning of December 10, 2025, 200 combat engagements have taken place at the front, with Russian occupation forces carrying out 23 air strikes and using over 1,700 kamikaze drones, indicating a high intensity of hostilities. This is stated in the evening operational report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00, writes UNN.

Details

The greatest activity of the occupiers was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy attacked 36 times. Here, Ukrainian defenders inflicted significant losses on the enemy: according to preliminary data, 186 occupiers were neutralized, 124 of whom were irrevocably lost, and military equipment was also destroyed.

Intense battles also continued in the Kostiantynivka and Lyman directions, where the Defense Forces repelled 23 and 23 assault actions, respectively. In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 attacks. In the Huliaipole direction, 14 combat engagements took place, and in the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense nine times in vain.

In the Kupyansk and Southern Slobozhansky directions, the enemy carried out 9-10 attacks each. In the Sloviansk and Northern Slobozhansky/Kursk directions, the activity was somewhat less. No combat engagements were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

Stepan Haftko

