Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 3168 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 15073 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 27268 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 25952 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 30931 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 30075 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 32457 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 43266 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 39195 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Poltava, a man was placed under house arrest for inciting a dog against police officers; the dog was returned to the family

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1094 views

The owner of the dog, who incited the animal against police officers in Poltava on December 5, was notified of suspicion and placed under round-the-clock house arrest. The dog, after checking documents and vaccinations, was handed over to a relative of the suspect on December 8.

In Poltava, a man was placed under house arrest for inciting a dog against police officers; the dog was returned to the family

The owner of the dog that attacked police officers in Poltava has been notified of suspicion and placed under house arrest, and the dog itself has been returned to the owner's family, the National Police reported, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on December 5 on Skovoroda Street in Poltava.

"According to the investigation, the animal was incited by a 30-year-old local resident," the report says.

The man was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional infliction of light or medium-severity bodily harm on a law enforcement officer in connection with the performance of official duties). By court order, he is under round-the-clock house arrest.

According to the police, on December 8, after checking the documents and the availability of all necessary vaccinations, the dog that attacked two police officers was handed over by the investigator to the family where it was previously kept. The animal was received by a relative of the suspect.

In Lviv, police are investigating the circumstances of the alleged killing of two dogs27.11.25, 15:59 • 2128 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Animals
Civil Code of Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Poltava