In Poltava, a man was placed under house arrest for inciting a dog against police officers; the dog was returned to the family

The owner of the dog that attacked police officers in Poltava has been notified of suspicion and placed under house arrest, and the dog itself has been returned to the owner's family, the National Police reported, according to UNN.

The incident occurred on December 5 on Skovoroda Street in Poltava.

"According to the investigation, the animal was incited by a 30-year-old local resident," the report says.

The man was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional infliction of light or medium-severity bodily harm on a law enforcement officer in connection with the performance of official duties). By court order, he is under round-the-clock house arrest.

According to the police, on December 8, after checking the documents and the availability of all necessary vaccinations, the dog that attacked two police officers was handed over by the investigator to the family where it was previously kept. The animal was received by a relative of the suspect.

