Starostat in Sumy region came under enemy attack: roof and windows damaged

In Sumy region, Russians attacked the building of the starostate. As a result, the roof and windows were damaged, but there were no casualties, writes UNN with reference to the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar.

Today, at about 2:10 PM, a Lancet-type UAV strike was recorded on the territory of the Bytytsia starostate. As a result of the attack, the roof and windows were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties. - Kobzar reported.

It is noted that relevant services are working on the spot to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.

Russian troops attacked energy and railway infrastructure in Poltava and Sumy regions overnight, including a locomotive depot in Poltava, power outages in Poltava and Sumy, and train delays.

As a result of a Russian drone strike on the Sumy Perinatal Center, the roof caught fire. 166 people, including 11 children, were in the shelter; there were no casualties.