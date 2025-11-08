We will deliver everyone, as always: Ukrzaliznytsia reacted to reports of "train reductions" in Poltava region after the Russian attack

ukenru
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
02:50 PM • 13060 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
02:33 PM • 20918 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM • 43741 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 78985 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM • 86318 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 120018 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 93040 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 73744 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM • 25911 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Popular news
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded 181 combat engagements during the dayNovember 8, 07:06 AM • 11838 views
US granted Hungary sanctions waiver against Russia after warm Trump-Orban meeting - ReutersNovember 8, 08:15 AM • 14071 views
406 out of 458 enemy drones and 9 out of 45 missiles were neutralized over Ukraine; Russia attacked mainly with ballistic missiles.November 8, 08:51 AM • 27373 views
US will not participate in G20 summit in South Africa - Trump10:43 AM • 30275 views
Departure abroad and entry impossible: database failure occurred - State Border Guard Service11:44 AM • 32579 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 78910 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 119945 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 93034 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 73738 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 48773 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhoto02:30 PM • 2440 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 29843 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 86281 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 35701 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 44104 views
We will deliver everyone, as always: Ukrzaliznytsia reacted to reports of "train reductions" in Poltava region after the Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1048 views

Ukrzaliznytsia denies reducing train traffic in Poltava region, despite infrastructure damage. The company assures that all train traffic is maintained and infrastructure is being restored.

We will deliver everyone, as always: Ukrzaliznytsia reacted to reports of "train reductions" in Poltava region after the Russian attack

Ukrzaliznytsia responded to "apocalyptic photos" from Poltava region and intimidation of Ukrainians with "train cancellations and traffic restrictions" in the region. The company assures that the movement of all trains is maintained, and the infrastructure is being repaired - "we guarantee that we will deliver everyone, as always," UNN reports.

Telegram channels are spreading apocalyptic photos from Poltava region, sowing panic and intimidating Ukrainians with "train cancellations and traffic restrictions" in the region. Such strikes on depots, substations, and railway infrastructure have already become a daily occurrence; we are recovering and finding solutions to maintain movement after each such attack. We emphasize: any information about schedule changes - for example, at the request of the OVA - is only on the official channels of UZ!

- the message says.

UZ also reported on the situation "as of now": enough reserve diesel locomotives have been deployed in de-energized areas - primarily in Poltava region. De-energized sections are gradually being re-energized, electric traction has already been restored from Hrebinka to Poltava, the movement of all trains is maintained, and the infrastructure is being repaired - railway workers are doing everything for this.

In particular, even Intercity+ No. 712 Kyiv-Husarivka (Kramatorsk direction) is currently running under a reserve diesel locomotive, and further connections are already organized with replacement rolling stock. We guarantee that we will deliver everyone, as always. You can traditionally monitor delays on the uz-vezemo portal. We remain calm, focused, and continue to move

- the company summarized.

Russian attack on railway: a number of trains significantly delayed08.11.25, 09:12 • 2404 views

Recall

Due to the Russian attack on Poltava region, railway infrastructure was damaged, and there is no electricity supply and contact network in several sections. This led to significant delays of a number of long-distance trains and suburban routes in Poltava and Kharkiv regions.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
