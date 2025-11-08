We will deliver everyone, as always: Ukrzaliznytsia reacted to reports of "train reductions" in Poltava region after the Russian attack

Ukrzaliznytsia responded to "apocalyptic photos" from Poltava region and intimidation of Ukrainians with "train cancellations and traffic restrictions" in the region. The company assures that the movement of all trains is maintained, and the infrastructure is being repaired - "we guarantee that we will deliver everyone, as always," UNN reports.

Telegram channels are spreading apocalyptic photos from Poltava region, sowing panic and intimidating Ukrainians with "train cancellations and traffic restrictions" in the region. Such strikes on depots, substations, and railway infrastructure have already become a daily occurrence; we are recovering and finding solutions to maintain movement after each such attack. We emphasize: any information about schedule changes - for example, at the request of the OVA - is only on the official channels of UZ! - the message says.

UZ also reported on the situation "as of now": enough reserve diesel locomotives have been deployed in de-energized areas - primarily in Poltava region. De-energized sections are gradually being re-energized, electric traction has already been restored from Hrebinka to Poltava, the movement of all trains is maintained, and the infrastructure is being repaired - railway workers are doing everything for this.

In particular, even Intercity+ No. 712 Kyiv-Husarivka (Kramatorsk direction) is currently running under a reserve diesel locomotive, and further connections are already organized with replacement rolling stock. We guarantee that we will deliver everyone, as always. You can traditionally monitor delays on the uz-vezemo portal. We remain calm, focused, and continue to move - the company summarized.

Recall

Due to the Russian attack on Poltava region, railway infrastructure was damaged, and there is no electricity supply and contact network in several sections. This led to significant delays of a number of long-distance trains and suburban routes in Poltava and Kharkiv regions.