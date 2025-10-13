The most difficult situation with energy is in the frontline communities and near the border with Russia: Zelenskyy after the Staff meeting

$41.600.10
48.110.10
ukenru
Exclusive
04:59 PM • 1128 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
04:31 PM • 4152 views
20-year-old Ukrainian injured in train collision in Slovakia - MFA
03:26 PM • 8550 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
02:34 PM • 11305 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 11594 views
The expert explained when ketamine therapy can be considered and whether it is used in Ukraine.Photo
01:46 PM • 11239 views
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape childrenVideo
12:44 PM • 12498 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
12:37 PM • 13009 views
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
12:28 PM • 19436 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country
11:24 AM • 12117 views
Ukrainian delegation went to Washington: defense, energy, sanctions, for the sake of peace are on the agenda
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.9m/s
71%
750mm
Popular news
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
Exclusive
October 13, 07:50 AM • 35308 views
Nighttime "cotton" in Crimea: SBU and SSO drones hit an oil terminal and a number of power substationsVideoOctober 13, 07:59 AM • 16266 views
Combat readiness check in Belarus: State Border Guard Service reported on the situation at the border with UkraineOctober 13, 08:25 AM • 14511 views
"A New Beginning": Trump Declares End of War in GazaOctober 13, 08:38 AM • 23797 views
The Cabinet of Ministers shortened the 2025-2026 heating season: how the dates changedOctober 13, 10:34 AM • 21122 views
Publications
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhoto01:30 PM • 12455 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country12:28 PM • 19436 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 29799 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the bodyOctober 13, 10:13 AM • 28321 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
October 13, 08:59 AM • 33669 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Denys Shmyhal
Olena Sosedka
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Israel
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhoto03:39 PM • 2418 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choice03:15 PM • 4080 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion Week02:34 PM • 5294 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand update02:09 PM • 5550 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 43805 views
Actual
SWIFT
Financial Times
Forbes
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS

The most difficult situation with energy is in the frontline communities and near the border with Russia: Zelenskyy after the Staff meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1228 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed energy restoration at the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. The most difficult situation is observed in the frontline communities and near the border with Russia.

The most difficult situation with energy is in the frontline communities and near the border with Russia: Zelenskyy after the Staff meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report on energy recovery at a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. According to him, the most difficult situation with energy is in the frontline communities and near the border with Russia, Zelenskyy said on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Held a Staff meeting today. Issue number one is the protection and restoration of energy. There were reports on repair work in the regions after Russian strikes. I am grateful to everyone who is involved and works almost around the clock – often these are truly heroic efforts of our energy workers, repair crews, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. The most difficult situation is in the frontline communities and near the border with Russia – where Russian attack drones and missiles have the shortest flight time, and alarms and shelling continue almost constantly.

- said Zelenskyy.

According to him, despite all threats, communities are working to restore power supply and provide emergency capabilities to support people.

Separately, we worked on the issue of restoration in Odesa and the region – many mistakes by local leaders. There were also reports on Kyiv and the region, on Dnipropetrovsk region. Unwavering attention – to Kharkiv and the region, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kherson, Poltava and the region. For every other region of our country, we have clear data – on the necessary equipment, necessary work, necessary funding. Relevant instructions have been given for each direction.

- added the President.

Recall

The Ukrainian delegation led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko is heading to Washington, USA, with defense, energy, and sanctions on the agenda, with the aim of achieving peace.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Power outage
Blackout
State Border of Ukraine
Electricity
Washington, D.C.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Poltava
Zaporizhzhia
Mykolaiv
Odesa
Kherson
Kyiv
Kharkiv