The most difficult situation with energy is in the frontline communities and near the border with Russia: Zelenskyy after the Staff meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report on energy recovery at a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. According to him, the most difficult situation with energy is in the frontline communities and near the border with Russia, Zelenskyy said on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Held a Staff meeting today. Issue number one is the protection and restoration of energy. There were reports on repair work in the regions after Russian strikes. I am grateful to everyone who is involved and works almost around the clock – often these are truly heroic efforts of our energy workers, repair crews, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. The most difficult situation is in the frontline communities and near the border with Russia – where Russian attack drones and missiles have the shortest flight time, and alarms and shelling continue almost constantly. - said Zelenskyy.

According to him, despite all threats, communities are working to restore power supply and provide emergency capabilities to support people.

Separately, we worked on the issue of restoration in Odesa and the region – many mistakes by local leaders. There were also reports on Kyiv and the region, on Dnipropetrovsk region. Unwavering attention – to Kharkiv and the region, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kherson, Poltava and the region. For every other region of our country, we have clear data – on the necessary equipment, necessary work, necessary funding. Relevant instructions have been given for each direction. - added the President.

The Ukrainian delegation led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko is heading to Washington, USA, with defense, energy, and sanctions on the agenda, with the aim of achieving peace.