Poltava attacked by Russian drones at night: consequences shown

In Poltava, as a result of a Russian drone attack, a fire broke out in a warehouse of finished products of a civilian enterprise, which was extinguished, reported on Saturday by acting head of Poltava OVA Volodymyr Kohut and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Poltava: as a result of a Russian attack, a fire broke out in a warehouse of finished products of one of the city's enterprises. The fire covered about 1500 square meters of the premises. Rescuers extinguished the fire. No information about casualties has been received - reported the State Emergency Service.

The head of the OVA clarified that "tonight the enemy tried to attack Poltava region with UAVs." "Air defense worked on enemy targets. As a result of the drone falling in Poltava district, a warehouse of one of the civilian enterprises was damaged," Kohut noted on Telegram.

