Mass reports of schools and shopping centers being mined in Kyiv

Today, September 24, law enforcement received a number of reports about the mining of several educational institutions, administrative buildings, and one shopping mall. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

There are indeed a number of reports about mining. All of them are currently being processed - reported the police.

The police noted that the reports concerned, in particular, several educational institutions, administrative buildings, and one shopping mall.

According to media reports, there are also reports of mining of educational institutions in Poltava, Vinnytsia, Odesa, and Ivano-Frankivsk, and the railway station in Ternopil.

UNN is verifying the information.

In Kherson, a teenager was blown up by a Russian mine