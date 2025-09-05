In Kherson, a teenager was blown up by a Russian mine

In the Dnipro district of Kherson, a teenager rode a bicycle over an anti-personnel mine. The child sustained numerous injuries and is in the hospital, reported the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The 13-year-old boy rode his bicycle over a "petal" type anti-personnel mine. As a result of the detonation, he sustained a traumatic brain injury and concussion, as well as shrapnel wounds to his face, chest, and legs. - wrote the head of the Regional State Administration.

Currently, the teenager is in the hospital under the supervision of doctors. His condition is assessed as moderate.

Recall

In the Dnipro district of Kherson, cases of remote mining by Russian troops have been recorded. The enemy scatters dangerous "petal" anti-personnel mines on the roads, which should not be approached.

As a result of a Russian drone attack in Kherson Oblast, farmer Oleksandr Hordiyenko was killed