In Kherson, a teenager was blown up by a Russian mine

New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
"It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands": Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France today
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
Will be legitimate targets in Ukraine: Putin threatened NATO
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners
White House announced important Trump speech: what he will talk about
EU will not resume purchases of Russian energy resources even after peace in Ukraine - European Commissioner
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France today
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revenge
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekend
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boys
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got married
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announced
In Kherson, a teenager was blown up by a Russian mine

Kyiv • UNN

In the Dnipro district of Kherson, a 13-year-old boy rode his bicycle over an anti-personnel mine, sustaining a traumatic brain injury, concussion, and shrapnel wounds. He is currently in the hospital in a moderately severe condition.

In Kherson, a teenager was blown up by a Russian mine

In the Dnipro district of Kherson, a teenager rode a bicycle over an anti-personnel mine. The child sustained numerous injuries and is in the hospital, reported the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The 13-year-old boy rode his bicycle over a "petal" type anti-personnel mine. As a result of the detonation, he sustained a traumatic brain injury and concussion, as well as shrapnel wounds to his face, chest, and legs.

- wrote the head of the Regional State Administration.

Currently, the teenager is in the hospital under the supervision of doctors. His condition is assessed as moderate.

Recall

In the Dnipro district of Kherson, cases of remote mining by Russian troops have been recorded. The enemy scatters dangerous "petal" anti-personnel mines on the roads, which should not be approached.

Alona Utkina

