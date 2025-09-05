As a result of a Russian drone attack in Kherson Oblast, farmer Oleksandr Hordiyenko was killed

Russian occupation forces killed Kherson farmer Oleksandr Hordiienko – a deputy of the Kherson Regional Council, owner of the "Hordiienko" farm, and head of the Association of Farmers and Private Landowners of Kherson Oblast. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, writes UNN.

I can't believe it. On Tuesday, we were still communicating at a joint meeting, and today I received tragic news. In the morning, a Russian drone took the life of farmer Oleksandr Hordiienko. The enemy insidiously attacked the car in which he was working in the field - wrote Prokudin.

He said that Oleksandr Dmytrovych had over thirty years of experience in agriculture and was the owner of the "Hordiienko" farm, heading the regional association of farmers and private landowners. He was well-known and respected in Kherson Oblast.