As a result of a Russian drone attack in Kherson Oblast, farmer Oleksandr Hordiyenko was killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

As a result of a Russian drone attack in Kherson Oblast, regional council deputy and farmer Oleksandr Hordiyenko was killed. The enemy insidiously attacked the car in which he was working in the field.

As a result of a Russian drone attack in Kherson Oblast, farmer Oleksandr Hordiyenko was killed

Russian occupation forces killed Kherson farmer Oleksandr Hordiienko – a deputy of the Kherson Regional Council, owner of the "Hordiienko" farm, and head of the Association of Farmers and Private Landowners of Kherson Oblast. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, writes UNN.

I can't believe it. On Tuesday, we were still communicating at a joint meeting, and today I received tragic news. In the morning, a Russian drone took the life of farmer Oleksandr Hordiienko. The enemy insidiously attacked the car in which he was working in the field

- wrote Prokudin.

He said that Oleksandr Dmytrovych had over thirty years of experience in agriculture and was the owner of the "Hordiienko" farm, heading the regional association of farmers and private landowners. He was well-known and respected in Kherson Oblast.

No mining, enemy shelling, or attacks forced him to abandon his life's work. He remained on his native land until the very end and worked for Kherson Oblast

- Prokudin noted.

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineAgronomy news
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Kherson Oblast