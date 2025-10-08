Part of Sumy district is without power due to Russian military aggression
Kyiv • UNN
Due to Russian military aggression, part of Sumy district is without power. Energy workers are working to restore electricity supply after the night attack on infrastructure.
According to the company, energy workers are working to restore power supply.
Russian troops attacked energy and railway infrastructure in Poltava and Sumy regions on the night of October 7. A locomotive depot in Poltava was hit, resulting in power outages and train delays.