Part of Sumy district is without power due to Russian military aggression

Due to the military aggression of the Russian Federation, part of the Sumy district has been de-energized, UNN reports with reference to "Sumyoblenergo".

According to the company, energy workers are working to restore power supply.

Sumy-Kyiv train to change route due to threat of Russian attacks: possible delays

Recall

Russian troops attacked energy and railway infrastructure in Poltava and Sumy regions on the night of October 7. A locomotive depot in Poltava was hit, resulting in power outages and train delays.