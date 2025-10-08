Sumy-Kyiv train to change route due to threat of Russian attacks: possible delays
Kyiv • UNN
Due to the threat of enemy attacks in the Chernihiv region, Sumy-Kyiv trains will temporarily follow a bypass route. Delays of up to 4 hours are possible.
Due to the threat of enemy attacks, the routes of Sumy-Kyiv trains are being changed, Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, announced on Wednesday on Telegram, UNN reports.
The route of trains has been temporarily changed, including the Sumy – Kyiv connection and in the opposite direction
According to him, "due to the threat of enemy attacks in certain areas of Chernihiv region, for the safety of passengers, trains will temporarily follow a bypass route."
"Previously, possible delays in arrival and departure are about 4 hours," the head of the RMA noted.
According to Ukrzaliznytsia, as of 12:37, 18 trains were delayed:
- No. 115/116 Kyiv-Pas.-Sumy (+3:53);
- No. 45/46 Uzhhorod-Kharkiv-Pas. (+2:33);
- No. 143/144 Sumy-Lviv (+1:56);
- No. 779/790 Sumy-Kyiv-Pas. (+2:35);
- No. 141/142 Chernihiv-Ivano-Frankivsk (+1:56);
- No. 787/788 Tereshchenska-Kyiv-Pas. (+2:30);
- No. 113/114 Kharkiv-Pas.-Lviv (+4:00);
- No. 23/24 Kyiv-Pas.-Chełm (+1:45);
- No. 773/774 Kyiv-Pas.-Tereshchenska (+2:00);
- No. 257/258 Vorokhta-Kropyvnytskyi (+0:33);
- No. 259/260 Chop-Kremenchuk-Pas. (+0:33);
- No. 749/750 Kyiv-Pas.-Vienna Main (+0:28);
- No. 351/352 Kyiv-Pas.-Chisinau (+0:26);
- No. 73/74 Kharkiv-Pas.-Przemyśl Main (+0:22);
- No. 705/706 Kyiv-Pas.-Przemyśl Main (+0:08);
- No. 785/786 Kyiv-Pas.-Tereshchenska (+0:06);
- No. 59/60 Kyiv-Pas.-Chop (+0:06);
- No. 9/10 Budapest-Keleti-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:04).