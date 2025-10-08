Sumy-Kyiv train to change route due to threat of Russian attacks: possible delays

Due to the threat of enemy attacks, the routes of Sumy-Kyiv trains are being changed, Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, announced on Wednesday on Telegram, UNN reports.

The route of trains has been temporarily changed, including the Sumy – Kyiv connection and in the opposite direction - Hryhorov wrote.

According to him, "due to the threat of enemy attacks in certain areas of Chernihiv region, for the safety of passengers, trains will temporarily follow a bypass route."

"Previously, possible delays in arrival and departure are about 4 hours," the head of the RMA noted.

