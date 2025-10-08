Sumy-Kyiv train to change route due to threat of Russian attacks: possible delays

$41.320.03
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 13103 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
10:08 AM • 18314 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
09:05 AM • 18428 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
08:55 AM • 18516 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
07:23 AM • 17681 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
October 8, 07:01 AM • 20939 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
October 8, 07:01 AM • 19117 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
October 8, 06:24 AM • 17474 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 62124 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
Tags
Authors
Popular news
The Czech Republic may transfer 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine - General Staff of the country
October 8, 04:41 AM
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidence
07:12 AM
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in history
07:42 AM
Half a million a month during the war: how the NBU's chief lawyer lives while the military raises money for drones
09:38 AM
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious Recipes
11:27 AM
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy12:14 PM • 8924 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify about11:59 AM • 6882 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 13111 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhoto11:27 AM • 8938 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
Exclusive
10:08 AM • 18318 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in history07:42 AM • 19134 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 40500 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 43578 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 95070 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 89754 views
Sumy-Kyiv train to change route due to threat of Russian attacks: possible delays

Kyiv • UNN

 • 898 views

Due to the threat of enemy attacks in the Chernihiv region, Sumy-Kyiv trains will temporarily follow a bypass route. Delays of up to 4 hours are possible.

Sumy-Kyiv train to change route due to threat of Russian attacks: possible delays

Due to the threat of enemy attacks, the routes of Sumy-Kyiv trains are being changed, Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, announced on Wednesday on Telegram, UNN reports.

The route of trains has been temporarily changed, including the Sumy – Kyiv connection and in the opposite direction

- Hryhorov wrote.

According to him, "due to the threat of enemy attacks in certain areas of Chernihiv region, for the safety of passengers, trains will temporarily follow a bypass route."

"Previously, possible delays in arrival and departure are about 4 hours," the head of the RMA noted.

Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains08.10.25, 10:01 • 20940 views

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, as of 12:37, 18 trains were delayed:

  • No. 115/116 Kyiv-Pas.-Sumy (+3:53);
    • No. 45/46 Uzhhorod-Kharkiv-Pas. (+2:33);
      • No. 143/144 Sumy-Lviv (+1:56);
        • No. 779/790 Sumy-Kyiv-Pas. (+2:35);
          • No. 141/142 Chernihiv-Ivano-Frankivsk (+1:56);
            • No. 787/788 Tereshchenska-Kyiv-Pas. (+2:30);
              • No. 113/114 Kharkiv-Pas.-Lviv (+4:00);
                • No. 23/24 Kyiv-Pas.-Chełm (+1:45);
                  • No. 773/774 Kyiv-Pas.-Tereshchenska (+2:00);
                    • No. 257/258 Vorokhta-Kropyvnytskyi (+0:33);
                      • No. 259/260 Chop-Kremenchuk-Pas. (+0:33);
                        • No. 749/750 Kyiv-Pas.-Vienna Main (+0:28);
                          • No. 351/352 Kyiv-Pas.-Chisinau (+0:26);
                            • No. 73/74 Kharkiv-Pas.-Przemyśl Main (+0:22);
                              • No. 705/706 Kyiv-Pas.-Przemyśl Main (+0:08);
                                • No. 785/786 Kyiv-Pas.-Tereshchenska (+0:06);
                                  • No. 59/60 Kyiv-Pas.-Chop (+0:06);
                                    • No. 9/10 Budapest-Keleti-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:04).

                                      Julia Shramko

                                      Society
                                      Chernihiv Oblast
                                      Sumy
                                      Kyiv