Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains

Due to Russian shelling, train traffic on the Nizhyn direction will be restricted on October 8. This was reported by UNN with reference to "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Details

Currently, the following trains are running with delays:

No. 786 Kyiv - Tereshchenska;

No. 116 Kyiv - Sumy (departure from Kyiv);

No. 779 Sumy - Kyiv;

No. 46 Uzhhorod - Kharkiv;

No. 113 Kharkiv - Lviv;

No. 787 Tereshchenska - Kyiv.

At the same time, suburban trains will run on their usual schedule, and Nosivka station will be the starting or ending point. The schedule looks like this:

No. 6906 Kyiv (Pivnichna) - Nosivka (07:38 - 10:02);

No. 6908 Kyiv (Pivnichna) - Nosivka (08:18 - 10:38);

No. 6910 Kyiv (Pivnichna) - Nosivka (09:35 - 11:51);

No. 6912 Kyiv Volynskyi - Nosivka (12:02 - 14:28);

No. 6913 Nosivka - Kyiv-Volynskyi (08:59 - 11:26);

No. 6917 Nosivka - Kyiv (Pivnichna) (11:30 - 13:46);

No. 6919 Nosivka - Kyiv-Volynskyi (13:42 - 16:06);

No. 6923 Nosivka - Kyiv (Pivnichna) (15:43 - 17:55);

No. 6925 Nosivka - Kyiv Volynskyi (17:28 - 19:55).

Together with local authorities, shuttles have been organized to transport passengers from Nosivka to Nizhyn and back. - the message says.

Up-to-date information on long-distance train delays is available here. Passengers are advised to carefully follow official announcements from "Ukrzaliznytsia", listen to announcements at stations and from train crews.

