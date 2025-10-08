$41.320.03
07:23 AM • 1886 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
07:01 AM • 7858 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
07:01 AM • 10841 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
06:24 AM • 11979 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 50073 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM • 53227 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 38885 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM • 40749 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM • 36836 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 68121 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7950 views

On October 8, due to Russian shelling, train traffic on the Nizhyn direction was restricted. Some long-distance trains are running with delays, and suburban trains have changed their final station to Nosivka.

Due to Russian shelling, train traffic on the Nizhyn direction will be restricted on October 8. This was reported by UNN with reference to "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Details

Currently, the following trains are running with delays:

  • No. 786 Kyiv - Tereshchenska;
    • No. 116 Kyiv - Sumy (departure from Kyiv);
      • No. 779 Sumy - Kyiv;
        • No. 46 Uzhhorod - Kharkiv;
          • No. 113 Kharkiv - Lviv;
            • No. 787 Tereshchenska - Kyiv.

              At the same time, suburban trains will run on their usual schedule, and Nosivka station will be the starting or ending point. The schedule looks like this:

              • No. 6906 Kyiv (Pivnichna) - Nosivka (07:38 - 10:02);
                • No. 6908 Kyiv (Pivnichna) - Nosivka (08:18 - 10:38);
                  • No. 6910 Kyiv (Pivnichna) - Nosivka (09:35 - 11:51);
                    • No. 6912 Kyiv Volynskyi - Nosivka (12:02 - 14:28);
                      • No. 6913 Nosivka - Kyiv-Volynskyi (08:59 - 11:26);
                        • No. 6917 Nosivka - Kyiv (Pivnichna) (11:30 - 13:46);
                          • No. 6919 Nosivka - Kyiv-Volynskyi (13:42 - 16:06);
                            • No. 6923 Nosivka - Kyiv (Pivnichna) (15:43 - 17:55);
                              • No. 6925 Nosivka - Kyiv Volynskyi (17:28 - 19:55).

                                Together with local authorities, shuttles have been organized to transport passengers from Nosivka to Nizhyn and back.

                                - the message says.

                                Up-to-date information on long-distance train delays is available here. Passengers are advised to carefully follow official announcements from "Ukrzaliznytsia", listen to announcements at stations and from train crews.

                                Situation in Chernihiv region: the enemy continues to attack infrastructure, power outage schedules are in effect in the region07.10.25, 20:12 • 5298 views

                                Yevhen Ustimenko

                                Society
                                Ukrainian Railways
                                Uzhhorod
                                Lviv
                                Sumy
                                Kyiv
                                Kharkiv