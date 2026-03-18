Intercity Kharkiv - Kyiv changed its route - what passengers need to know

Due to hostilities, the Intercity train No. 723 "Kharkiv - Kyiv" has been temporarily restricted from Poltava-Pivdenna station. Passengers departing from Kharkiv were offered an alternative travel scheme with a transfer in Poltava. This was reported by a representative of Ukrzaliznytsia in a comment to the "Dumka" media, writes UNN.

Details

To start their journey from Kharkiv station, passengers must board train No. 223 Kharkiv - Poltava at 13:50 and show the conductor their ticket for Intercity train No. 723 Kharkiv - Kyiv.

The ticket for flight No. 723 remains valid throughout the entire route, so no exchange or re-issuance is required.

Upon arrival at Poltava-Pivdenna station, passengers need to transfer to their Intercity flight No. 723 Poltava - Kyiv to continue their journey.

Ukrzaliznytsia assures that the train crew and station staff will provide all necessary information and help passengers navigate during the transfer.

The media notes that as compensation, passengers have already been credited with 1000 bonus "hugs" in the official Ukrzaliznytsia application, which can be used in the offers of partners of the "Zalizni Propozytsii" loyalty program.

UNN contacted the press service of the national railway carrier. They said to wait for Ukrzaliznytsia's position, published in official communication sources.

It should be noted that recently, trains on the Kyiv-Kharkiv section have been running with delays due to security risks. For example, on March 17, the train was delayed for more than three hours due to the risk of a drone attack by the Russian Armed Forces.

Recall

Ukrzaliznytsia announced changes in the movement of suburban trains in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. The restrictions will come into effect on March 17 due to the security situation and regular shelling in the region.