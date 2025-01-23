They are coordinated with one hand: Kobakhidze speaks about protests in Georgia and Slovakia

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze believes that anti-government protests in Georgia and Slovakia are "coordinated by one hand," UNN reports citing Novosti Georgia.

Details

"This is absolutely logical," Kobakhidze said today at a press conference, commenting on his colleague Robert Fico's statement about the threat of a coup d'état involving ‘foreign experts’ similar to the ‘color revolutions’ in Ukraine and Georgia.

Georgia suspends negotiations with EU until 2028

"I have often quoted a specific video address by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, in which he describes the processes taking place in Slovakia, in particular the spread of liberal fascism in Slovakia. What he describes in his 10-minute video message is absolutely identical to what is happening in Georgia," Kobakhidze said.

Slovak opposition withdraws vote of no confidence in Fico's government and plans to submit a new one

Fico announced his plans to overthrow the legitimate Slovak government through street protests after the opposition submitted a motion to the parliament to pass a vote of no confidence in his government. The grounds for the vote of no confidence were cited as the government's foreign policy, which leads to the isolation of Slovakia, as well as Fico's contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Slovakia's alienation from the European Union and NATO.