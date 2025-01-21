Slovak opposition withdraws vote of no confidence in Fico's government and plans to submit a new one

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 108242 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 106009 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 114007 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 116311 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 140451 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105476 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 141798 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103949 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113568 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117053 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 98977 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 122900 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 75883 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 91289 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 71947 views
02:39 PM • 108242 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 140451 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 141798 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 172330 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 161886 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 71947 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 91289 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 122900 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 124791 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 142751 views
Slovak opposition withdraws vote of no confidence in Fico's government and plans to submit a new one

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45917 views

The Slovak opposition has withdrawn a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Robert Fico over his attempt to make the session closed. The opposition promised to initiate a new attempt to dismiss the government soon.

Opposition parties in the Slovak parliament have withdrawn a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Robert Fico and his government. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that on Tuesday, January 21, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Peter Ziga said that the opposition parties of Slovakia withdrew the resolution on a vote of no confidence in the government led by Robert Fico.

The opposition protested Fico's proposal to make the session closed on the grounds that he had disclosed confidential information and said it would hold a new vote of no confidence in the near future

- writes Reuters.

At the beginning of the meeting, the leader of the opposition party “Progressive Slovakia” Michal Šimečka voiced all the claims against Fico, in particular, he mentioned his visit to Moscow and statements by his associates who raised the question of Slovakia's further membership in the European Union and NATO. The opposition also announced that it would soon announce a new vote of no confidence in Fico's government.

Recall

On January 14, 2025, Slovak opposition parties announced an attempt to pass a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Robert Fico. The main reason was his trip to Moscow and the change in the country's foreign policy course.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
natoNATO
michal-simeckaMichal Šimečka
robert-ficoRobert Fico
european-unionEuropean Union
slovakiaSlovakia

Contact us about advertising