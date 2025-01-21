Slovak opposition withdraws vote of no confidence in Fico's government and plans to submit a new one

Opposition parties in the Slovak parliament have withdrawn a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Robert Fico and his government. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that on Tuesday, January 21, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Peter Ziga said that the opposition parties of Slovakia withdrew the resolution on a vote of no confidence in the government led by Robert Fico.

The opposition protested Fico's proposal to make the session closed on the grounds that he had disclosed confidential information and said it would hold a new vote of no confidence in the near future - writes Reuters.

At the beginning of the meeting, the leader of the opposition party “Progressive Slovakia” Michal Šimečka voiced all the claims against Fico, in particular, he mentioned his visit to Moscow and statements by his associates who raised the question of Slovakia's further membership in the European Union and NATO. The opposition also announced that it would soon announce a new vote of no confidence in Fico's government.

Recall

On January 14, 2025, Slovak opposition parties announced an attempt to pass a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Robert Fico. The main reason was his trip to Moscow and the change in the country's foreign policy course.