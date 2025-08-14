Britain abandoned plans to deploy peacekeepers in Ukraine, but promises "tough sanctions" to pressure Russia - The Times

The British military has revised the format and functions of the peacekeeping mission, which is to begin in Ukraine after the active phase of the war with Russia ends. This is reported by The Times, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the command of the British army abandoned the idea of creating a 30,000-strong contingent to protect Ukrainian ports and cities.

The new plan includes providing air security over Western Ukraine, supporting the training of Ukrainian military personnel, and demining the Black Sea.

British "support forces", which include logistics, armaments, and training experts, "will not be involved in supplying troops to the front lines." Their role is to facilitate "the restoration and reorganization of Ukraine's ground forces."

Starmer also stated that the United Kingdom is ready to "increase pressure on Russia, especially on the economy, by applying sanctions and broader measures as necessary."

Starmer also insists on creating a "coalition of the willing" that would guarantee Russia's compliance with the terms of a potential truce. According to him, Western allies "demonstrate determination and readiness to act."

Recall

In March, Great Britain considered the possibility of deploying its military personnel in Ukraine as peacekeepers for a long term. Up to 30,000 military personnel from various countries were to be involved in the mission.