Exclusive
06:07 AM • 1428 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 14163 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 30208 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 35502 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 37027 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 40444 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 74924 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 77303 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 148948 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 66482 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Britain abandoned plans to deploy peacekeepers in Ukraine, but promises "tough sanctions" to pressure Russia - The Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Britain has abandoned a 30,000-strong peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine, replacing it with air security, training, and demining. The country promises to strengthen sanctions against Russia without involving troops on the front.

Britain abandoned plans to deploy peacekeepers in Ukraine, but promises "tough sanctions" to pressure Russia - The Times

The British military has revised the format and functions of the peacekeeping mission, which is to begin in Ukraine after the active phase of the war with Russia ends. This is reported by The Times, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the command of the British army abandoned the idea of creating a 30,000-strong contingent to protect Ukrainian ports and cities.

The new plan includes providing air security over Western Ukraine, supporting the training of Ukrainian military personnel, and demining the Black Sea.

British "support forces", which include logistics, armaments, and training experts, "will not be involved in supplying troops to the front lines." Their role is to facilitate "the restoration and reorganization of Ukraine's ground forces."

Starmer also stated that the United Kingdom is ready to "increase pressure on Russia, especially on the economy, by applying sanctions and broader measures as necessary."

Starmer also insists on creating a "coalition of the willing" that would guarantee Russia's compliance with the terms of a potential truce. According to him, Western allies "demonstrate determination and readiness to act."

Recall

In March, Great Britain considered the possibility of deploying its military personnel in Ukraine as peacekeepers for a long term. Up to 30,000 military personnel from various countries were to be involved in the mission.

Olga Rozgon

