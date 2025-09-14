Putin clings to those like him: gerontocracy in Russia is strengthening - The Times

$41.310.00
48.270.00
ukenru
Exclusive
01:13 PM • 8266 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 18743 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 50470 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 85291 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 71517 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 77935 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 42529 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 77074 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 70164 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 39963 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3.4m/s
42%
756mm
Popular news
Musk called for a change of the British government at a large rally in LondonSeptember 14, 07:52 AM • 10525 views
North Korea may execute for watching foreign TV series: UN reportSeptember 14, 08:50 AM • 4474 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 12217 views
Will mobile internet be switched off during drone attacks: clarification from the General StaffSeptember 14, 10:26 AM • 15737 views
Stubb and Johnson exchanged sharp remarks at a conference in Kyiv12:59 PM • 16274 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 80190 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 52775 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 51188 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 77074 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 48486 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Kim Jong Un
Annalena Baerbock
Actual places
Ukraine
United Kingdom
United States
Germany
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 12276 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 22465 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 70164 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 55085 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 103347 views
Actual
Bild
Financial Times
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Putin clings to those like him: gerontocracy in Russia is strengthening - The Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

The Russian dictator, who will turn 73, keeps old officials and military personnel in their positions, which indicates the regime's drift towards gerontocracy. The head of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, who turned 70, has remained in office for 13 years due to his loyalty to Putin.

Putin clings to those like him: gerontocracy in Russia is strengthening - The Times

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who will turn 73 this year, holds on to officials and military personnel as old as himself. At the same time, the Russian regime is increasingly drifting towards gerontocracy, UNN reports with reference to The Times.

Details

Recently, the head of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, turned 70. He has been heading the General Staff of the Russian army for 13 years, but Putin is not in a hurry to dismiss him, the publication reminds.

It is also noted that Gerasimov carries out all of Putin's orders and does not defend the interests of the military before the highest command. At the same time, loyalty, not competence, is important for Putin in his entourage, so he will hold on to Gerasimov until the end, The Times writes.

Additionally

Gerontocracy is a form of government where power belongs to people whose age exceeds the main working age of the country's population. This form of government existed in the Soviet Union, as well as in some countries that emerged in its place after its collapse in 1991.

In addition, gerontocracy existed in the so-called countries of "people's democracy" and states of the "socialist camp" - in some of them it still exists.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that during the Russian-Belarusian exercises "West-2025", Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko are practicing war strategies with the West.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
The Times