Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who will turn 73 this year, holds on to officials and military personnel as old as himself. At the same time, the Russian regime is increasingly drifting towards gerontocracy, UNN reports with reference to The Times.

Details

Recently, the head of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, turned 70. He has been heading the General Staff of the Russian army for 13 years, but Putin is not in a hurry to dismiss him, the publication reminds.

It is also noted that Gerasimov carries out all of Putin's orders and does not defend the interests of the military before the highest command. At the same time, loyalty, not competence, is important for Putin in his entourage, so he will hold on to Gerasimov until the end, The Times writes.

Additionally

Gerontocracy is a form of government where power belongs to people whose age exceeds the main working age of the country's population. This form of government existed in the Soviet Union, as well as in some countries that emerged in its place after its collapse in 1991.

In addition, gerontocracy existed in the so-called countries of "people's democracy" and states of the "socialist camp" - in some of them it still exists.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that during the Russian-Belarusian exercises "West-2025", Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko are practicing war strategies with the West.