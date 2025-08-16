"The world has become safer today": Orban welcomed the results of the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
12:47 PM • 794 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
10:46 AM • 11082 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
09:52 AM • 16841 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
08:59 AM • 20989 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
07:28 AM • 33024 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 170549 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 168964 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 124684 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 114038 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM • 99997 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3m/s
35%
750mm
Popular news
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 22726 views
Thousands of foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Russian Federation cannot leave the front after the expiration of their contract - "I Want to Live" projectAugust 16, 03:52 AM • 36371 views
Trump had a long conversation with Zelensky on the return flight from Alaska - CNNAugust 16, 06:49 AM • 36167 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideo07:05 AM • 16137 views
EU ambassadors hold emergency meeting after Trump-Putin meeting07:47 AM • 26253 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 261500 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 226495 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 232309 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 243988 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 325592 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideo07:05 AM • 16146 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 22738 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 74205 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 144250 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 223379 views
Actual
Fox News
The Times
Hryvnia
The Economist
The Guardian

"The world has become safer today": Orban welcomed the results of the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4030 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban positively assessed the meeting between Trump and Putin, calling the world safer. He believes that cooperation between the largest nuclear powers has been restored.

"The world has become safer today": Orban welcomed the results of the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán welcomed the results of Friday's meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska. This is reported by UNN with reference to DPA.

For years, we have watched as the two largest nuclear powers destroyed the foundations of their cooperation... This is now over. The world is a safer place today than it was yesterday. May there never be a worse weekend!" he wrote on his Facebook page.

- added Orbán.

Trump and Putin concluded their meeting without commenting on a possible ceasefire in the Ukrainian war – the main topic of the negotiations.

Orbán, who has governed Hungary for over 15 years, is considered a loyal supporter of Trump and his policies.

He also supports certain aspects of Putin's war against Ukraine, demanding peace through the capitulation of Ukraine, which borders Hungary to the east.

Addition

European leaders stated that Russia cannot have a veto right on Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO. They also emphasized the absence of restrictions for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and its cooperation with third countries.

US President Donald Trump stated that a peace agreement with Russia depends on Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This may indicate that Ukraine will become a "scapegoat" for the failure of the American peace initiative.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
The Times
NATO
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Donald Trump
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orban
Facebook