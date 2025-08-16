Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán welcomed the results of Friday's meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska. This is reported by UNN with reference to DPA.

For years, we have watched as the two largest nuclear powers destroyed the foundations of their cooperation... This is now over. The world is a safer place today than it was yesterday. May there never be a worse weekend!" he wrote on his Facebook page. - added Orbán.

Trump and Putin concluded their meeting without commenting on a possible ceasefire in the Ukrainian war – the main topic of the negotiations.

Orbán, who has governed Hungary for over 15 years, is considered a loyal supporter of Trump and his policies.

He also supports certain aspects of Putin's war against Ukraine, demanding peace through the capitulation of Ukraine, which borders Hungary to the east.

Addition

European leaders stated that Russia cannot have a veto right on Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO. They also emphasized the absence of restrictions for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and its cooperation with third countries.

US President Donald Trump stated that a peace agreement with Russia depends on Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This may indicate that Ukraine will become a "scapegoat" for the failure of the American peace initiative.