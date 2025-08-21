Threats of increased US sanctions against Russia have disappeared, now the question is how much the head of the White House, Donald Trump, will "twist the arms" of Ukraine, not the Kremlin. This was written by The Times journalist Edward Lucas, as reported by UNN.

According to him, the meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Trump in Alaska signaled to Russians and the world the failure of Western attempts to make Russia a diplomatic outcast, and also highlighted Putin's psychological influence on the US president, who "loudly insists that the Russian leader truly wants peace."

Europeans are trying to overestimate their chances. They know that Putin is insincere. Their greatest hope, as before, is that Trump will realize this and join them to help Ukraine and put pressure on Russia. ... The meeting between Putin and Zelensky may expose Russia's inflexibility - the author notes.

In his opinion, Ukraine's only true security lies in its own military strength, and Putin's priority is to undermine it.

However, without a radical increase in external support, Ukraine will have difficulties. The production of Russian drones is rapidly increasing, with the prospect of massive attacks that will overload Ukraine's air defense this winter - the article states.

The journalist adds that current diplomacy and discussions too narrowly limit the central issue - finding ways to end the war in Ukraine through negotiations.

"From Moscow, it is clear that a much broader competition is taking place, the goal of which is to destroy old rules and alliances to create a world where the stronger is right. Until we understand how our enemies see things, we are unlikely to find a way to defeat them," Lucas summarizes.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that security issues cannot be resolved without the Russian Federation, and dialogue without Russia's participation is "utopian and a path to nowhere."

