The assistance provided by Turkey in holding negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine in Istanbul was noted "with satisfaction" in the Kremlin, Russian media write. The parties also discussed the meeting in Alaska, UNN reports.

Details

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. As stated in the report of Russian media, the parties shared assessments of the Russia-US summit in Alaska.

In addition, Russia noted Turkey's assistance in holding negotiations between representatives of Moscow and Kyiv in Istanbul.

The message of the propaganda press states that the Russian side noted with satisfaction the assistance provided by Turkey in holding negotiations between representatives of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.

Recall

Turkish President Erdoğan stated that the meeting of the US and Russian leaders gave new impetus to ending the war in Ukraine. Turkey is ready to contribute to establishing peace.

