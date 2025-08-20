$41.360.10
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Erdogan and Putin held a phone conversation, discussing talks in Istanbul and a meeting in Alaska

Kyiv • UNN

 • 972 views

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with Vladimir Putin. The parties discussed the Russia-US summit in Alaska and noted Turkey's assistance in negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine in Istanbul.

Erdogan and Putin held a phone conversation, discussing talks in Istanbul and a meeting in Alaska

The assistance provided by Turkey in holding negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine in Istanbul was noted "with satisfaction" in the Kremlin, Russian media write. The parties also discussed the meeting in Alaska, UNN reports.

Details

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. As stated in the report of Russian media, the parties shared assessments of the Russia-US summit in Alaska.

In addition, Russia noted Turkey's assistance in holding negotiations between representatives of Moscow and Kyiv in Istanbul.

The message of the propaganda press states that the Russian side noted with satisfaction the assistance provided by Turkey in holding negotiations between representatives of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.

Recall

Turkish President Erdoğan stated that the meeting of the US and Russian leaders gave new impetus to ending the war in Ukraine. Turkey is ready to contribute to establishing peace.

Ihor Telezhnikov

