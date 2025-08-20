$41.260.08
August 19, 12:26 PM
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 86928 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 81322 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 79523 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 10:33 AM • 49884 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 34045 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 98229 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 73638 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 86773 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 103944 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Erdogan and Rutte discussed the peace process in Ukraine and Black Sea security

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

The President of Turkey and the NATO Secretary General discussed the peace process between Ukraine and Russia. The parties emphasized Turkey's key role and agreed on its contribution.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte the latest developments regarding the peace process between Ukraine and Russia. This was reported by the press service of the Turkish president on the social network X, according to UNN.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called President @RTErdogan returning from the summit he held with the US President and EU leaders. During the conversation, the latest developments regarding the peace process between Ukraine and Russia were discussed.

- the message says.

It is noted that the parties emphasized Turkey's key role in the peace process in Ukraine and the security of the Black Sea.

Erdoğan and Rutte agreed on the contribution of Turkey, which is one of the most important NATO countries, to the peace process and on close coordination.

The parties also exchanged views on viable and sustainable security guarantees.

Recall

On Monday, August 18, a meeting took place between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump and a number of European leaders. The President of Ukraine called it constructive and concrete. He showed the American leader details of the hostilities on a map.

In an interview with FOX News after talks at the White House with US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and several European leaders, Rutte called the talks "very successful" and said that countries are focused on security guarantees that could come into effect after a ceasefire or, preferably, a full-fledged peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

Vita Zelenetska

