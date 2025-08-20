Erdogan and Rutte discussed the peace process in Ukraine and Black Sea security

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte the latest developments regarding the peace process between Ukraine and Russia. This was reported by the press service of the Turkish president on the social network X, according to UNN.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called President @RTErdogan returning from the summit he held with the US President and EU leaders. During the conversation, the latest developments regarding the peace process between Ukraine and Russia were discussed. - the message says.

It is noted that the parties emphasized Turkey's key role in the peace process in Ukraine and the security of the Black Sea.

Erdoğan and Rutte agreed on the contribution of Turkey, which is one of the most important NATO countries, to the peace process and on close coordination.

The parties also exchanged views on viable and sustainable security guarantees.

Recall

On Monday, August 18, a meeting took place between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump and a number of European leaders. The President of Ukraine called it constructive and concrete. He showed the American leader details of the hostilities on a map.

In an interview with FOX News after talks at the White House with US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and several European leaders, Rutte called the talks "very successful" and said that countries are focused on security guarantees that could come into effect after a ceasefire or, preferably, a full-fledged peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.