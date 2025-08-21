"We remember the 'Budapest' mistake": Yermak held a coordination call with national security advisors from partner countries

Ukraine and its Western partners, during negotiations on security guarantees, should not repeat the mistakes made during the adoption of the "Budapest Memorandum." This was stated by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (OP), Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

Details

He reported that immediately after returning from Washington, he held a "first and very long" coordination conversation with national security advisors representing Germany, Italy, France, Great Britain, Finland, as well as the EU and NATO.

Together, we are strictly following the priorities set by the leaders. Everything must be very concrete and effective to prevent a repeat of aggression. We remember the mistake of "Budapest" and decades of declarative statements. In our time, definitely no mistakes - Yermak wrote.

According to him, the teams, "primarily military," have already begun active work on the military component of security guarantees.

We are also developing a plan of necessary actions if the Russian side continues to drag out the war and disrupt the agreement on bilateral and trilateral formats for a meeting of leaders - said the head of the OP.

He emphasized that Ukraine is ready for any format of conversation about an honest end to the war.

"And we are grateful to President Trump, everyone in America, everyone in Europe for their support. The Russians must take appropriate steps, or feel additional, truly painful pressure from the world. We agreed with partners to coordinate positions on a daily basis," Yermak summarized.

For reference

The Memorandum on Security Assurances in connection with Ukraine's accession to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, or the "Budapest Memorandum," is an international agreement concluded on December 5, 1994, between Ukraine, Russia, Great Britain, and the United States on guarantees to Ukraine in connection with its acquisition of non-nuclear status.

According to the Memorandum, the USA, Russia, and Great Britain, in particular, undertook to respect the independence, sovereignty, and borders of Ukraine and to refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Ukraine.

Recall

The Chiefs of General Staff of NATO countries met on August 20. They reaffirmed their support for Ukraine, emphasizing the priority of a just and lasting peace.

Meloni promotes security guarantees for Ukraine in a "light NATO" format