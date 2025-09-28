$41.490.00
September 28, 08:59 AM
Atrocities in Bucha: Kravchenko announced his intention to identify as many Russian soldiers as possible responsible for the killings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1160 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced his intention to identify as many Russian soldiers as possible responsible for the killings in Bucha. He emphasized that war criminals will be held accountable with the support of international partners.

Atrocities in Bucha: Kravchenko announced his intention to identify as many Russian soldiers as possible responsible for the killings

One of the main tasks of the Prosecutor General's Office is to identify and punish all Russian citizens of the Russian Federation involved in crimes in Bucha. Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated this during a conversation with a journalist from the British newspaper The Times, UNN reports.

Details

He emphasized that no matter how long it takes, war criminals must be held accountable, and justice must be restored with the support of international partners.

I intend to identify as many Russian soldiers as possible who committed murders in Bucha

- he emphasized.

"Every piece of evidence becomes part of the foundation for the Special Tribunal": Kravchenko discussed cooperation within the ICPA with the Minister of Justice – Prosecutor General of Poland04.09.25, 16:40 • 3543 views

The Prosecutor General also added that it is vital for the world to continue to seek justice for war crimes committed in Bucha and other places in Ukraine.

If we continue to have the support of the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the United States of America, we will certainly achieve a just peace, and every war criminal will be punished. Let it happen in ten years or in twenty years, but it will happen

- Kravchenko emphasized.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Ukrainian prosecutor's office continues to investigate the crimes of Russian military personnel in Bucha. Another occupier has been notified of suspicion, and cases against four have already been sent to court.

