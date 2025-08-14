The Times journalists interviewed the commander of the Third Army Corps, Andriy Biletsky, about his political views, UNN reports.

Details

The commander emphasized the need to protect democratic values and condemned any manifestations of authoritarianism. "Centralization actually kills everything," he stressed, emphasizing that he does his job well and has the right to speak honestly and call things by their names.

The commander shared his vision for the future of Ukraine: a militarized society, a defense-industrial complex as an economic driver, numerous Armed Forces, and the preservation of a democratic system.

The Times calls Biletsky the face of modern Ukrainian nationalism, "hated and at the same time terrifying" to Putin.

From the Azov battalion, founded in 2014, which quickly became a target of Russian propaganda due to its effectiveness on the battlefield, to the Third Army Corps in 2025, which holds more than 10% of the front line, Biletsky leaves a noticeable mark on the battlefield and in Ukrainian politics.