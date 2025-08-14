Biletskyi, in an interview with The Times, spoke in favor of preserving democracy in Ukraine and against any manifestations of authoritarianism

$41.510.09
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
08:11 AM • 19711 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM • 16466 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM • 16020 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
06:07 AM • 17326 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 25649 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 37538 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 41040 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
August 13, 02:07 PM • 40172 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 42464 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusives
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
08:11 AM • 19686 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:48 AM • 159716 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 08:39 AM • 134670 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 124867 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 135441 views
Biletskyi, in an interview with The Times, spoke in favor of preserving democracy in Ukraine and against any manifestations of authoritarianism

Kyiv • UNN

 • 364 views

Commander Andriy Biletskyi, in an interview with The Times, spoke in favor of preserving democracy and against authoritarianism. He sees Ukraine's future as a militarized society with a powerful defense-industrial complex.

Biletskyi, in an interview with The Times, spoke in favor of preserving democracy in Ukraine and against any manifestations of authoritarianism

The Times journalists interviewed the commander of the Third Army Corps, Andriy Biletsky, about his political views, UNN reports.

Details

The commander emphasized the need to protect democratic values and condemned any manifestations of authoritarianism. "Centralization actually kills everything," he stressed, emphasizing that he does his job well and has the right to speak honestly and call things by their names.

The commander shared his vision for the future of Ukraine: a militarized society, a defense-industrial complex as an economic driver, numerous Armed Forces, and the preservation of a democratic system.

The Times calls Biletsky the face of modern Ukrainian nationalism, "hated and at the same time terrifying" to Putin.

From the Azov battalion, founded in 2014, which quickly became a target of Russian propaganda due to its effectiveness on the battlefield, to the Third Army Corps in 2025, which holds more than 10% of the front line, Biletsky leaves a noticeable mark on the battlefield and in Ukrainian politics.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
The Times
Ukraine