Russian war crimes in Bucha: identities of 13 Russian commanders responsible for atrocities revealed

The names of 13 Russian commanders, under whose leadership Russian army units committed mass crimes against civilians in Bucha, have been released. Eight have already received suspicions from Ukrainian prosecutors, The Times reports, writes UNN.

Today, The Sunday Times revealed the names of 13 commanders who led Russian troops accused of the Bucha massacre. Their identities, as stated, were established by independent lawyers and investigators using open sources. All 13 individuals were confirmed by the Security Service of Ukraine.

The names of eight commanders have been confirmed by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, and they have already been notified of suspicion. Five more individuals have been identified based on suspicions brought against their subordinates, matched with open data from the Russian army. It is noted that no suspicions have yet been brought against them personally.

More than 80 soldiers under their command are already officially considered suspects in crimes in Bucha. Even more participated, but their identities have not yet been established - the article says.

According to the Geneva Conventions, if an individual soldier commits a crime, his commander is not exempt from responsibility. However, to charge a commander, it must be proven that he knew or should have known about the actions of his subordinates and did nothing to stop them. The connection between a specific military unit, its command, and the crimes will be established by Ukrainian prosecutors.

