Royal family scandal: Prince Andrew didn't pay rent for 22 years while living in a 30-room mansion

$41.760.03
48.660.10
ukenru
07:53 AM • 2068 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
07:32 AM • 4220 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
06:03 AM • 15062 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
05:35 AM • 16389 views
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
05:00 AM • 14525 views
Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN
October 20, 03:34 PM • 27133 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
October 20, 02:23 PM • 47785 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
October 20, 12:10 PM • 39158 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 47559 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 86756 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1.6m/s
79%
751mm
Popular news
Rostov region of the Russian Federation massively attacked by drones: power outage, injured (video)PhotoVideoOctober 20, 11:40 PM • 14889 views
Kyiv and regions declared alarm for the second time tonightOctober 21, 01:14 AM • 18327 views
Spain to transfer 70 generators to Ukraine to strengthen its energy systemVideoOctober 21, 01:40 AM • 3680 views
Chinese Unitree Robotics unveiled a new bionic humanoid robotPhotoVideo02:37 AM • 7848 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily Mail05:58 AM • 8340 views
Publications
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhoto07:50 AM • 2790 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-202606:03 AM • 15065 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 29490 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 86757 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 57707 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Elon Musk
Mike Johnson
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily Mail05:58 AM • 8492 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 18224 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 74753 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 69704 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 89536 views
Actual
Social network
Shahed-136
Gold
Financial Times
Film

Royal family scandal: Prince Andrew didn't pay rent for 22 years while living in a 30-room mansion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1308 views

Prince Andrew has been living in Royal Lodge for over twenty years, paying only a symbolic fee, as he covered rent payments in advance with renovation work. This causes outrage among Britons, especially given his financial difficulties and lack of inheritance.

Royal family scandal: Prince Andrew didn't pay rent for 22 years while living in a 30-room mansion

According to a copy of Prince Andrew's contract, King Charles III's brother has lived in Royal Lodge for over twenty years, paying only a symbolic fee. Despite not inheriting anything from the Queen, Andrew stubbornly refuses to leave the luxurious estate, which is causing increasing outrage among Britons, writes UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

As it became known last night, "Prince Andrew has not paid rent for his mansion in Royal Lodge for two decades," the publication writes.

An unredacted copy of Prince Andrew's lease agreement shows that, having paid £1 million for the lease of the estate in 2003 and spent another £7.5 million on its renovation, the prince has effectively not paid rent for over two decades - only "one peppercorn per year (if demanded)".

As it turned out, this condition is explained by the fact that Andrew covered the rent payments in advance - about £260,000 per year due to the renovation work he carried out. Moreover, according to the terms of the agreement, if he leaves the mansion before the lease expires in 2078, the Royal Estate will be forced to return approximately half a million pounds to him.

A copy of the contract was obtained by The Times newspaper after inquiries from MPs and public activists. The published data has already caused a new wave of outrage in society - many believe that Prince Andrew enjoys unfair privileges at public expense.

However, sources told the Daily Mail that questions still remain about how the King's brother can afford the huge 30-room property, which has multi-million pound running costs.

The publication emphasizes that if, as is believed, Andrew did not receive any significant inheritance from the Queen or the Queen Mother, it raises questions about how he can afford to remain in this property, especially given that he now receives neither personal assistance from the King nor state funding.

Charles, 76, has desperately tried in recent years to persuade his younger brother to downsize and move out of the Grade II listed mansion.

He believes that many of Andrew's problems, especially his dealings with pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and other questionable individuals, are related to his desire to lead a lifestyle he simply cannot afford.

But Andrew, 65, stubbornly insisted that he had an "unquestionable lease on the house." And as long as he pays the rent, the King has no legal right to evict him.

New scandal in Britain: Prince Andrew hired "trolls" to put internet pressure on accuser Virginia Giuffre20.10.25, 22:12 • 3162 views

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Jeffrey Epstein
The Times
Charles III