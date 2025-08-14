Biletsky in an interview with The Times: The Russian offensive near Lyman has been effectively stopped. Before that, Ukraine was losing 60 sq km here every month

The commander of the Third Army Corps, Colonel Andriy Biletsky, spoke about the first results of the formation in an interview with the British newspaper The Times.

The publication writes that the Third Corps includes five brigades, which hold more than 10% of the front line. "The sector I took over is one of the two main directions of the Russian offensive," he says. "In the [Lyman area], Ukraine was losing approximately 60 square kilometers per month before our arrival. We managed to reduce the enemy's advance almost to zero."

Biletsky's promotion to corps commander is linked to the success of the Third Assault Brigade, which he founded and which has become one of Ukraine's most effective combat units. Now, officers and sergeants of the "Troika" are sharing their experience with comrades from the other four brigades.

"Where recruitment efforts are faltering and brigades are understaffed, exhausted and increasingly demoralized, his unit is at full strength and even growing. Where others are retreating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka areas, they are holding positions near Lyman and Izium," writes The Times.

Currently, the corps command is focused on organizing interaction between units, providing supplies, and combat and ideological training of personnel. "Material incentives do not matter – no one is ready to die for money. In the most difficult moments, a person must identify with the warrior, with the military brotherhood, and with a mission greater than themselves," the publication quotes Biletsky.

The Times journalist visited the unit's front line and spoke with the soldiers. According to them, they also value the commander for his ability to protect his personnel from senior leadership.

"Sometimes in the Third Brigade, a 'man-to-man talk' is considered appropriate and acceptable – but only in exceptional cases," says Biletsky. "During this war, I had to talk like that with some senior officers. Because I believed that what they were doing was outright betrayal of the soldiers."