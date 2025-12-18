US does not support confiscation of Russian assets in Europe

The issue of frozen Russian assets is causing controversy between the US and the EU: the United States of America does not support the confiscation of assets and considers them an important tool for pressuring Moscow, seeing the frozen funds as a more flexible means of influence in negotiations. This is reported by the British publication The Times, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the US does not support the EU's initiatives to confiscate Russian sovereign assets.

The Times reports that American officials are allegedly warning European partners about the possible consequences of such actions.

In particular, Washington makes it clear that in the event of the seizure of funds, the European Union and Great Britain will subsequently have to compensate these amounts.

Europeans will have to return it - said a source of the publication.

According to the publication's source, the issue of Russian assets is key in discussions about potential terms of a peaceful settlement, while probably not assuming that Ukraine will be able to cover the costs of reconstruction at Russia's expense.

This issue is also among the priority aspects of Donald Trump's peace plan and is under constant control of the negotiating groups.

The US fears that the confiscation of Russian assets could prolong the conflict and at the same time deprive the West of one of the few tools of pressure on Moscow.

According to sources, frozen assets are considered a more flexible means of influence in future negotiations.

Recall

The US presidential administration has temporarily suspended sanctions against several Russian banks involved in settlements in civil nuclear energy. Financial transactions are allowed until June 18, 2026, for projects started before November 21, 2024.

Belgium proposes joint EU debt to support Ukraine as an alternative to confiscating Russian assets