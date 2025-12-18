US does not support confiscation of Russian assets in Europe

$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 21603 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 20444 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 37344 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 29335 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17374 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18268 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13827 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28116 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11614 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Popular news
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 37006 views
Justice and accountability: Commander of Biletsky's 125th Brigade sent incompetent officers to the infantryVideoDecember 19, 01:22 PM • 4126 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 8972 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 6430 views
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Brussels questioned "who attacked whom" during the war in Ukraine05:27 PM • 4008 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 37338 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28112 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 37162 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 33249 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 59188 views
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 6676 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 61343 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 43144 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 41211 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 47398 views
US does not support confiscation of Russian assets in Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8724 views

The US does not support EU initiatives to confiscate Russian sovereign assets, warning of possible consequences. They consider frozen assets a flexible leverage in future negotiations.

US does not support confiscation of Russian assets in Europe

The issue of frozen Russian assets is causing controversy between the US and the EU: the United States of America does not support the confiscation of assets and considers them an important tool for pressuring Moscow, seeing the frozen funds as a more flexible means of influence in negotiations. This is reported by the British publication The Times, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the US does not support the EU's initiatives to confiscate Russian sovereign assets.

The Times reports that American officials are allegedly warning European partners about the possible consequences of such actions.

In particular, Washington makes it clear that in the event of the seizure of funds, the European Union and Great Britain will subsequently have to compensate these amounts.

Europeans will have to return it

- said a source of the publication.

According to the publication's source, the issue of Russian assets is key in discussions about potential terms of a peaceful settlement, while probably not assuming that Ukraine will be able to cover the costs of reconstruction at Russia's expense.

This issue is also among the priority aspects of Donald Trump's peace plan and is under constant control of the negotiating groups.

The US fears that the confiscation of Russian assets could prolong the conflict and at the same time deprive the West of one of the few tools of pressure on Moscow.

According to sources, frozen assets are considered a more flexible means of influence in future negotiations.

Recall

The US presidential administration has temporarily suspended sanctions against several Russian banks involved in settlements in civil nuclear energy. Financial transactions are allowed until June 18, 2026, for projects started before November 21, 2024.

Belgium proposes joint EU debt to support Ukraine as an alternative to confiscating Russian assets17.12.25, 16:31 • 3308 views

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
The Times
Donald Trump
European Union
Great Britain
United States