SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian Marine Corps logistics hub in the Kursk region: video shown

September 18, 07:49 PM • 21211 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 43346 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 31146 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 41639 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 55553 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 27140 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 22697 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 39099 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 16894 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 57355 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
Popular news
China could accelerate the end of the war in Ukraine if Europe acted - TrumpSeptember 18, 08:07 PM • 4138 views
Poland's security line runs along the front line between Ukraine and Russia - Defense Minister Kosiniak-KamyszSeptember 18, 08:47 PM • 2986 views
Kyiv under attack by enemy drones: loud explosions in the capitalSeptember 18, 10:29 PM • 6422 views
Fragments of an enemy UAV fell in several districts of Kyiv, damaging the trolleybus networkSeptember 18, 11:21 PM • 25893 views
"Hypocritical creature": Yanina Sokolova reacted to Kharchyshyn's statement about breaking up12:25 AM • 16719 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 32849 views
SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian Marine Corps logistics hub in the Kursk region: video shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the logistics hub of the 810th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region. As a result of the strike, a material storage base, ammunition depots, and a hidden weapons placement site were hit.

SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian Marine Corps logistics hub in the Kursk region: video shown

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the logistics hub of the Russian Marine Corps brigade in the Kursk region, writes UNN.

On the night of September 18, 2025, units of the Special Operations Forces struck the logistics hub of the 810th separate Marine Corps brigade of the Russian Federation, located in the Kursk region.

- reported the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

It is noted that as a result of the strike, the following were hit: a material storage base; ammunition depots; a hidden location for weapons and military equipment of the 810th brigade.

"The 810th Marine Corps Brigade, stationed in occupied Sevastopol, is actively involved in offensive operations in the Northern Slobozhansky direction. The personnel of this brigade are involved in committing war crimes, including the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war," the SSO noted.

SOF confirmed the strike on the Volgograd oil refinery in the Russian Federation18.09.25, 11:31 • 2518 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Kursk Oblast
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Sevastopol