The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the logistics hub of the Russian Marine Corps brigade in the Kursk region, writes UNN.

On the night of September 18, 2025, units of the Special Operations Forces struck the logistics hub of the 810th separate Marine Corps brigade of the Russian Federation, located in the Kursk region. - reported the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

It is noted that as a result of the strike, the following were hit: a material storage base; ammunition depots; a hidden location for weapons and military equipment of the 810th brigade.

"The 810th Marine Corps Brigade, stationed in occupied Sevastopol, is actively involved in offensive operations in the Northern Slobozhansky direction. The personnel of this brigade are involved in committing war crimes, including the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war," the SSO noted.

