"Ghosts" of HUR destroyed Russian radars in Crimea, "gouging out the eyes" of the S-400 "Triumf" complex

On December 13, 2025, the special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" conducted a successful operation in the temporarily occupied Crimea, hunting down two expensive radar systems of the Russian occupiers. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate in its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

As a result of precise strikes, the 39N6 "Kasta-2E2" and 96L6 radar systems were destroyed, the latter of which is part of the S-400 "Triumf" anti-aircraft missile system.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate, this operation is another proof of the professionalism of Ukrainian special forces and part of the methodical demilitarization of Crimea, especially its air defense systems.

Defense Forces hit Afipsky oil refinery, oil depot in Uryupinsk and a number of military facilities of the Russian Federation