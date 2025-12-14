$42.270.00
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and Ukrainians
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
"Ghosts" of HUR destroyed Russian radars in Crimea, "gouging out the eyes" of the S-400 "Triumf" complex

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

The special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine conducted a successful operation in temporarily occupied Crimea and managed to neutralize important Russian radar systems.

"Ghosts" of HUR destroyed Russian radars in Crimea, "gouging out the eyes" of the S-400 "Triumf" complex

On December 13, 2025, the special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" conducted a successful operation in the temporarily occupied Crimea, hunting down two expensive radar systems of the Russian occupiers. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate in its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

As a result of precise strikes, the 39N6 "Kasta-2E2" and 96L6 radar systems were destroyed, the latter of which is part of the S-400 "Triumf" anti-aircraft missile system.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate, this operation is another proof of the professionalism of Ukrainian special forces and part of the methodical demilitarization of Crimea, especially its air defense systems.

Defense Forces hit Afipsky oil refinery, oil depot in Uryupinsk and a number of military facilities of the Russian Federation

