Plant with A-60 aircraft, drone production, oil terminal and refinery in Russia: General Staff confirms hits by Ukrainian "Bars" and "Neptunes"

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to a number of occupiers' facilities by Ukrainian weapons - the aircraft repair plant in Taganrog with the experimental A-60 aircraft, the Molniya drone production enterprise, the oil terminal in Novorossiysk, and the Tuapse oil refinery, writes UNN.

A number of strategic objects of the occupiers were hit by Ukrainian weapons. As part of reducing the military-economic and offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of November 25, units of the Missile Forces and Artillery, in cooperation with the Special Operations Forces, coastal missile forces of the Navy and Unmanned Systems Forces, using Bars jet UAVs and Neptune cruise missiles, successfully struck several strategic objects of the Russian aggressor. - reported the General Staff.

Damage to a number of occupiers' facilities has been confirmed.

In particular, in Taganrog, Rostov region of the Russian Federation, damage was recorded to the Aircraft Repair Plant "TANTK named after G.M. Beriev" and the enterprise for the production of UAVs "Molniya" - "Atlant Aero" - stated in the General Staff report.

As indicated, numerous explosions and significant fires were observed on the territory of the objects.

During the attack on the TANTK named after G.M. Beriev plant, the experimental A-60 aircraft was probably hit. - reported the General Staff.

Also, this enterprise, as noted, carries out repair and modernization of A-50 AWACS aircraft and Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers.

In addition, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, in close cooperation, successfully struck the Shesharis oil terminal in Novorossiysk, as well as the Tuapse oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. According to preliminary information, oil standers (devices for loading/unloading oil into tankers) and a launcher from the S-400 air defense system were hit in Novorossiysk. - stated in the General Staff report.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

"The joint combat work of all components of the Defense Forces on important targets of the Russian armed forces will continue until the complete cessation of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

UAVs of the SBU's CSO "A" destroyed 4 S-400 "Triumf" missile launchers and 2 radars in Novorossiysk