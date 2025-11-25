Plant with A-60 aircraft, drone production, oil terminal and refinery in Russia: General Staff confirms hits by Ukrainian "Bars" and "Neptunes"

$42.370.10
09:24 AM • 4438 views
Umerov after peace talks in Geneva: there is a "common understanding" on the agreement, Zelenskyy's visit to the US for an agreement with Trump is expected in November
08:07 AM • 16528 views
Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack
07:50 AM • 26213 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspace
07:40 AM • 24876 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequencesPhoto
07:26 AM • 24292 views
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt
November 24, 08:32 PM • 43696 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 70064 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 02:30 PM • 60270 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
November 24, 02:00 PM • 51626 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 93931 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Night attack on Kyiv: high-rise building in Pechersk hit, fire broke outNovember 25, 12:02 AM • 22323 views
Night enemy attack on Kyiv: one person killed, 7 woundedPhotoNovember 25, 02:36 AM • 10604 views
The number of dead and wounded as a result of the night attack on Kyiv is growing, people may be under the rubbleVideo05:36 AM • 49535 views
US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealed08:01 AM • 26518 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot - media08:39 AM • 15067 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 65669 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 93866 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 84603 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 91012 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 115355 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot - media08:39 AM • 15963 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 58117 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 59783 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 67415 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 76819 views
Plant with A-60 aircraft, drone production, oil terminal and refinery in Russia: General Staff confirms hits by Ukrainian "Bars" and "Neptunes"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1312 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the aircraft repair plant in Taganrog with the experimental A-60 aircraft and the drone production enterprise. The oil terminal in Novorossiysk and the Tuapse refinery were also hit.

Plant with A-60 aircraft, drone production, oil terminal and refinery in Russia: General Staff confirms hits by Ukrainian "Bars" and "Neptunes"

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to a number of occupiers' facilities by Ukrainian weapons - the aircraft repair plant in Taganrog with the experimental A-60 aircraft, the Molniya drone production enterprise, the oil terminal in Novorossiysk, and the Tuapse oil refinery, writes UNN.

A number of strategic objects of the occupiers were hit by Ukrainian weapons. As part of reducing the military-economic and offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of November 25, units of the Missile Forces and Artillery, in cooperation with the Special Operations Forces, coastal missile forces of the Navy and Unmanned Systems Forces, using Bars jet UAVs and Neptune cruise missiles, successfully struck several strategic objects of the Russian aggressor.

- reported the General Staff.

Damage to a number of occupiers' facilities has been confirmed.

In particular, in Taganrog, Rostov region of the Russian Federation, damage was recorded to the Aircraft Repair Plant "TANTK named after G.M. Beriev" and the enterprise for the production of UAVs "Molniya" - "Atlant Aero"

- stated in the General Staff report.

As indicated, numerous explosions and significant fires were observed on the territory of the objects.

During the attack on the TANTK named after G.M. Beriev plant, the experimental A-60 aircraft was probably hit.

- reported the General Staff.

Also, this enterprise, as noted, carries out repair and modernization of A-50 AWACS aircraft and Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers.

In addition, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, in close cooperation, successfully struck the Shesharis oil terminal in Novorossiysk, as well as the Tuapse oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. According to preliminary information, oil standers (devices for loading/unloading oil into tankers) and a launcher from the S-400 air defense system were hit in Novorossiysk.

- stated in the General Staff report.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

"The joint combat work of all components of the Defense Forces on important targets of the Russian armed forces will continue until the complete cessation of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

UAVs of the SBU's CSO "A" destroyed 4 S-400 "Triumf" missile launchers and 2 radars in Novorossiysk15.11.25, 16:52 • 8576 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Technology
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Tu-95
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
S-400 missile system
Ukraine