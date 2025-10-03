SOF hit P-14F "Lena" radar and "Sopka-2" route radar complex

$41.280.05
48.500.13
ukenru
04:00 PM • 4484 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
02:35 PM • 10324 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 20845 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
12:36 PM • 22583 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 17276 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 31869 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 30160 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 19891 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
October 3, 07:29 AM • 19921 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 16323 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2.8m/s
66%
755mm
Popular news
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 24916 views
Defrauded people of over $92,000: Law enforcement agencies of Ukraine and Kazakhstan liquidated a fraudulent call center in OdesaPhotoOctober 3, 07:58 AM • 6540 views
Construction of a bridge across the Tysa River between Ukraine and Romania is almost 90% completePhoto12:20 PM • 6784 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' work12:41 PM • 17252 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhoto02:14 PM • 10533 views
Publications
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhoto02:14 PM • 10576 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' work12:41 PM • 17302 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 20847 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
12:36 PM • 22585 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 31869 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mikheil Saakashvili
Andriy Yermak
Andrii Matiukha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Crimea
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo04:00 PM • 4490 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 24960 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 29281 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 72246 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 79794 views
Actual
TikTok
Facebook
Instagram
Shahed-136
S-400 missile system

SOF hit P-14F "Lena" radar and "Sopka-2" route radar complex

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1274 views

The Special Operations Forces of Ukraine used attack drones to hit the P-14F "Lena" long-range detection radar and the "Sopka-2" route radar complex on the territory of Russia. These systems were elements of air traffic control around the military airbase and along the border with Ukraine.

SOF hit P-14F "Lena" radar and "Sopka-2" route radar complex

The Special Operations Forces of Ukraine used attack drones to hit the P-14F "Lena" long-range detection radar and the "Sopka-2" route radar complex on the territory of Russia.

This was reported by the SSO press service, according to UNN.

Details

The Special Operations Forces of Ukraine used attack drones to hit the P-14F "Lena" long-range detection radar and the "Sopka-2" route radar complex

- the report says.

The SSO reported that the P-14F "Lena" radar was an element of the air space control system around the Russian Air Force military airbase Buturlinovka, Voronezh region of the Russian Federation. The "Sopka-2" TRLK was an element of the continuous air space direction-finding wall system along the border with Ukraine. It was hit in the village of Garmashivka, Voronezh region.

Both Russian air defense systems were aimed at countering Ukrainian UAVs, but it didn't work out

- noted the SSO.

 Recall

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction by attack drones of the S-400 "Triumf" air defense system radar station in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
S-400 missile system
Crimea
Ukraine