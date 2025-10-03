SOF hit P-14F "Lena" radar and "Sopka-2" route radar complex

The Special Operations Forces of Ukraine used attack drones to hit the P-14F "Lena" long-range detection radar and the "Sopka-2" route radar complex on the territory of Russia.

The SSO reported that the P-14F "Lena" radar was an element of the air space control system around the Russian Air Force military airbase Buturlinovka, Voronezh region of the Russian Federation. The "Sopka-2" TRLK was an element of the continuous air space direction-finding wall system along the border with Ukraine. It was hit in the village of Garmashivka, Voronezh region.

Both Russian air defense systems were aimed at countering Ukrainian UAVs, but it didn't work out - noted the SSO.

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction by attack drones of the S-400 "Triumf" air defense system radar station in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.