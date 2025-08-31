In Crimea, HUR fighters once again destroyed a number of important enemy targets

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 22326 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 56074 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 77624 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 93559 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 109316 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 253137 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 111624 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 85368 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 99393 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 321805 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
2.4m/s
39%
745mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 16499 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 15165 views
182 combat engagements at the front per day: AFU holds back the offensive, enemy suffers losses - General StaffPhotoAugust 31, 05:18 AM • 4028 views
Occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region: one person killed and dozens wounded - OVAAugust 31, 05:40 AM • 5198 views
Xi Jinping met with Azerbaijani leader Aliyev at the SCO summitAugust 31, 06:52 AM • 4708 views
Tensions rise between Director of National Intelligence and CIA leadership in the US - MediaAugust 31, 07:48 AM • 6046 views
On the territory of the airfield in occupied Simferopol, the invaders lost two helicoptersVideo10:07 AM • 10603 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 97868 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 227719 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 229589 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 321803 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 270282 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Narendra Modi
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Germany
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 107830 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 240551 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 263863 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 261088 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 241030 views
Actual
Fake news
Bild
The New York Times
Mi-8
Mi-24

In Crimea, HUR fighters once again destroyed a number of important enemy targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Fighters of the HUR unit "Prymary" destroyed the Utyos-T radar complex, the RT-70 radio telescope, and other targets in occupied Crimea. The demilitarization of the peninsula continues.

In Crimea, HUR fighters once again destroyed a number of important enemy targets

Fighters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine from the "Ghosts" unit once again destroyed a number of important targets of the Russian invaders in temporarily occupied Crimea. This is reported by UNN with reference to the GUR page on Telegram.

Details

Fighters of the special unit of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" continue the systematic process of destroying the air defense system of the Russian occupation forces in Crimea

 - the message says.

Another fresh list of hit high-value targets:

  • RLK “Utes-T”;
    • Radio telescope RT-70;
      • GLONASS complex in the dome;
        • BRLS MR-10M1 “Mys” M1;
          • Radar 96L6-AP from the S-400 air defense system.

            The demilitarization of temporarily occupied Crimea continues

            - noted the GUR.

            Addition

            Ukrainian intelligence attacked an underground warehouse of explosives at a chemical plant in the Tula region of the Russian Federation. Pyroxylin powder was stored in the warehouse, local residents heard explosions.

            Special forces of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on the night of August 28, 2025 hit the Russian radar complex 91N6E from the S-400 "Triumph" system in temporarily occupied Crimea. The demilitarization of the peninsula continues, the enemy's "Triumph" is "blinded".

            Pavlo Zinchenko

            War in Ukraine
            The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
            S-400 missile system
            Crimea