Fighters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine from the "Ghosts" unit once again destroyed a number of important targets of the Russian invaders in temporarily occupied Crimea. This is reported by UNN with reference to the GUR page on Telegram.

Details

Fighters of the special unit of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" continue the systematic process of destroying the air defense system of the Russian occupation forces in Crimea - the message says.

Another fresh list of hit high-value targets:

RLK “Utes-T”;

Radio telescope RT-70;

GLONASS complex in the dome;

BRLS MR-10M1 “Mys” M1;

Radar 96L6-AP from the S-400 air defense system.

The demilitarization of temporarily occupied Crimea continues - noted the GUR.

Addition

Ukrainian intelligence attacked an underground warehouse of explosives at a chemical plant in the Tula region of the Russian Federation. Pyroxylin powder was stored in the warehouse, local residents heard explosions.

Special forces of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on the night of August 28, 2025 hit the Russian radar complex 91N6E from the S-400 "Triumph" system in temporarily occupied Crimea. The demilitarization of the peninsula continues, the enemy's "Triumph" is "blinded".