Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed the damage to Russian S-400 radar in Crimea: video shown

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on a "night rumble" in temporarily occupied Crimea and that HUR fighters hit a Russian radar station from the S-400 complex, writes UNN.

On the night of August 28, 2025, special forces of the Active Actions Department of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine hit an expensive enemy target in the temporarily occupied Crimea - the Russian radar complex 91N6E from the S-400 "Triumf" air defense system. - reported the HUR on social media.

The intelligence noted: "Another 'triumph' of the invaders on the peninsula 'went blind' - it seems, this is a fiasco."

"The demilitarization of temporarily occupied Crimea continues. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the HUR.