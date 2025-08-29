Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed the damage to Russian S-400 radar in Crimea: video shown

$41.260.06
48.130.25
ukenru
Exclusive
06:38 AM • 11053 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
06:25 AM • 11411 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
05:00 AM • 17038 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 41642 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 54143 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 126476 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 67679 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 77422 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 112672 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 126156 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
0m/s
62%
752mm
Popular news
Russia changed its position on the war in Ukraine: Turkey revealed Putin's new demandsAugust 29, 12:54 AM • 16847 views
Scientists discovered a dried ancient lake with a "yellow brick road" at the bottom of the ocean01:44 AM • 14622 views
Water crisis in occupied Donetsk region intensifies: six cities left without water03:05 AM • 15466 views
Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate Catastrophe04:11 AM • 12869 views
European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia04:31 AM • 5858 views
Publications
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto05:00 AM • 17023 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 41623 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideoAugust 28, 02:30 PM • 65443 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025August 28, 01:37 PM • 126456 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 203452 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Narendra Modi
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 130919 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 161062 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 163038 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 152806 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 183294 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The Guardian
ChatGPT
S-400 missile system
The Hill

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed the damage to Russian S-400 radar in Crimea: video shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Special forces of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on the night of August 28, 2025, struck the Russian 91N6E radar complex, part of the S-400 "Triumf" system, in temporarily occupied Crimea. The demilitarization of the peninsula continues, the enemy's "triumph" has been "blinded."

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed the damage to Russian S-400 radar in Crimea: video shown

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on a "night rumble" in temporarily occupied Crimea and that HUR fighters hit a Russian radar station from the S-400 complex, writes UNN.

On the night of August 28, 2025, special forces of the Active Actions Department of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine hit an expensive enemy target in the temporarily occupied Crimea - the Russian radar complex 91N6E from the S-400 "Triumf" air defense system.

- reported the HUR on social media.

The intelligence noted: "Another 'triumph' of the invaders on the peninsula 'went blind' - it seems, this is a fiasco."

"The demilitarization of temporarily occupied Crimea continues. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the HUR.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
S-400 missile system
Crimea