India is negotiating with Russia to purchase 5 S-400 air defense systems - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 822 views

India and Russia are discussing the joint production or direct purchase of five S-400 "Triumf" air defense systems. The deal could be approved before Putin's visit on December 5, which would strengthen India's defense capabilities.

India is negotiating with Russia to purchase 5 S-400 air defense systems - Media

Indian Ministry of Defense officials will meet with their Russian counterparts to discuss the joint production or direct purchase of five S-400 Triumf air defense systems from Russia. This is reported by Hindustan Times, according to UNN.

Details

Senior Ministry of Defense officials will meet with their Russian counterparts this week to discuss the joint production or direct purchase of five more S-400 air defense systems from Moscow to strengthen India's long-range defense capabilities

- the publication writes.

It is noted that the deal is expected to be approved before Russian President Vladimir Putin's arrival in India on December 5 for the annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Although two of the five S-400 systems, part of the $5.43 billion deal from October 5, 2018, will be delivered by the end of 2026, India and Russia are negotiating the acquisition of five more systems to protect against any attacks across the country, which has over 7,000 km of coastline, and to close air defense gaps in the northern command

- the publication adds.

It is emphasized that the parties have already agreed on the cost of the additional five systems with an annual price increase from the 2018 level. The terms of the deal have not yet been finalized, and there are rumors that three of the five systems will be purchased immediately, and the rest will be built by Indian private companies as part of a technology transfer.

According to sources, the agreement will be concluded between the governments of the two countries, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities will be established in cooperation with the Indian private sector.

In addition, India is "looking for" air-to-air missiles with a range of over 200 km in Russia to strengthen its fleet of Su-30 MKI aircraft, as Pakistan uses Chinese PL-15 air-to-air missiles with a range of 200 km and used them against India during Operation Sindhur. The Russian R-37 missile should be integrated into the Su-30 MKI with an upgrade of the Russian fighter's onboard radar.

According to the publication, the Russian S-400 system met expectations during Operation Sindhur both in terms of its strike capability and survivability, as Pakistan repeatedly attacked the system at Adampur and Bhuj airbases using long-range Chinese weapons.

Recall

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the radar station of the S-400 Triumf air defense system by attack drones in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
S-400 missile system
India
Narendra Modi
Р-37
Pakistan