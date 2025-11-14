Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area

In the night of November 14, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a large-scale operation against critical military and fuel infrastructure in Russia. The General Staff officially confirmed the damage to a ship basing point in Novorossiysk, an oil refinery in the Saratov region, and a fuel and lubricants depot near Engels. The General Staff announced this on its Telegram channel, UNN writes.

Details

As part of reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of November 14, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Novorossiysk ship basing point in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. – the General Staff reported.

The enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 176 times: the most intense battles are in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

Ukrainian weapons were used for the attack, including Neptune missiles and attack UAVs. According to the military, "damage to valuable port infrastructure and the Shesharis oil terminal, as well as a launcher from the S-400 air defense system and a missile storage facility, with subsequent detonation and fire, was recorded. The extent of the damage is being clarified." – the General Staff stated.

The General Staff emphasized the strategic importance of the Shesharis terminal, calling it "one of the largest oil loading complexes in the south of the Russian Federation, involved in supplying the groupings of the armed forces of the aggressor state."

Separately, the military confirmed a precise strike on an oil refinery in the Saratov region: "The target was confirmed to be hit. Explosions with subsequent burning were recorded on the territory of the facility. The enterprise is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army."

Battles for Pokrovsk: SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a concentration point of the 51st Russian army

The infrastructure of the "Kombinat Kristal" enterprise in the Engels area was also hit: "Explosions were recorded in the target area with subsequent burning on the territory of the facility."

The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic and offensive potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. – the General Staff reported.

Zelenskyy shows off Ukrainian "long Neptunes" in action