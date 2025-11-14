$42.060.03
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 5160 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
03:03 PM • 8012 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
02:48 PM • 9294 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
01:30 PM • 11288 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
01:27 PM • 22878 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 19744 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuance
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 44780 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advice
November 14, 07:50 AM • 30475 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - Opendatabot
November 14, 07:18 AM • 55237 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8028 views

On the night of November 14, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a ship base in Novorossiysk, an oil refinery in the Saratov region, and a fuel and lubricants depot near Engels. Neptune missiles and attack UAVs were used, with explosions and fires reported.

Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area

In the night of November 14, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a large-scale operation against critical military and fuel infrastructure in Russia. The General Staff officially confirmed the damage to a ship basing point in Novorossiysk, an oil refinery in the Saratov region, and a fuel and lubricants depot near Engels. The General Staff announced this on its Telegram channel, UNN writes.

Details

As part of reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of November 14, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Novorossiysk ship basing point in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.

– the General Staff reported.

The enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 176 times: the most intense battles are in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions14.11.25, 16:40 • 908 views

Ukrainian weapons were used for the attack, including Neptune missiles and attack UAVs. According to the military, "damage to valuable port infrastructure and the Shesharis oil terminal, as well as a launcher from the S-400 air defense system and a missile storage facility, with subsequent detonation and fire, was recorded. The extent of the damage is being clarified."

– the General Staff stated.

The General Staff emphasized the strategic importance of the Shesharis terminal, calling it "one of the largest oil loading complexes in the south of the Russian Federation, involved in supplying the groupings of the armed forces of the aggressor state."

Separately, the military confirmed a precise strike on an oil refinery in the Saratov region: "The target was confirmed to be hit. Explosions with subsequent burning were recorded on the territory of the facility. The enterprise is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army."

Battles for Pokrovsk: SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a concentration point of the 51st Russian army14.11.25, 16:29 • 1730 views

The infrastructure of the "Kombinat Kristal" enterprise in the Engels area was also hit: "Explosions were recorded in the target area with subsequent burning on the territory of the facility."

The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic and offensive potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine.

– the General Staff reported.

Zelenskyy shows off Ukrainian "long Neptunes" in action14.11.25, 11:27 • 2620 views

Stepan Haftko

Ukraine