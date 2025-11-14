The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a concentration point of personnel of the 51st Russian army during the battles for Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to SSO.

Details

Special forces discovered and destroyed a concentration point of personnel of the 51st army in the settlement of Zatyshok. They used drones to strike the building where the contingent of the 1st and 9th separate motorized rifle brigades of the Russian army was located.

Russian occupiers accumulated forces under the cover of weather conditions. Despite this, SSO drones successfully reached their targets.

Recall

The Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed how they destroy Russian convoys moving towards Pokrovsk under the cover of adverse weather conditions.

At the same time, in Myrnohrad, soldiers of the 38th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian flag hoisted on a mine.

Before that, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed what is currently happening in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. The SSO press center published photos of the conditions in which our soldiers have to operate to prevent the Russians from advancing further.

Also, soldiers of the 25th separate airborne Sicheslav brigade of the 7th corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine daily deliver equipment, ammunition, and provisions to the forward positions of the Defense Forces near Pokrovsk. This is done with the help of heavy bombers due to complicated logistics.