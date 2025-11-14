Zelenskyy shows off Ukrainian "long Neptunes" in action
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has published a video of Ukrainian "long Neptunes" in action. These missiles, known as the long-range version of the R-360 "Neptune", are capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 1000 km.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared footage of the work of Ukrainian "long Neptunes," writes UNN.
Ukrainian "long Neptunes." We are making more
Addition
On March 15, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the successful combat use of the domestically produced cruise missile "Long Neptune."
The long-range version of the R-360 "Neptune" cruise missile, known as the "Long Neptune," is estimated to strike the enemy at a range of 1000 km.
