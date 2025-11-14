The enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 176 times: the most intense battles are in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

Over the past day, the enemy carried out 176 attacks along the entire front line, with the most intense battles taking place in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Lyman directions. Ukrainian troops repelled dozens of assaults and are holding their positions, while battles continue in a number of key areas. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Border areas of our country, including the settlements of Starykove, Koreniok, Bila Bereza, Bilokopytove, Bobylivka, Brusky, Bunyakine of Sumy region; Karpovychi, Senkivka, Khrenivka of Chernihiv region, suffered from Russian artillery shelling. - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy tried to conduct offensive actions once. The enemy also carried out 117 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian troops repelled seven enemy assaults near Otradne, Dvorichanske, and towards Kolodyazne.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked five times in the Kupyansk direction towards Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Novoplatonivka. A battle is currently underway.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled 20 attacks. Five attacks are still ongoing. The enemy is attacking in the areas of the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Tverdokhlibove, Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Shandryholove, Myrny, Zarichne, Novoselivka, Drobycheve and towards the settlements of Korovyn Yar, Olhivka, Druzhliubivka, Novyi Myr.

In the Slovyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 11 enemy attacks — occupation units tried to advance in the areas of Dronivka, Serebryanka, Siversk, and Pereyizne, another battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat engagements with the enemy took place in the areas of Vasyukivka, Maiske, and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russian occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 31 times near Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusynyi Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka and Poltavka. Ukrainian units repelled 28 attacks, and three more enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have carried out 64 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Novopavlivka, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Kotlyarivka, Horikhove, and Dachne. While restraining the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 41 attacks, and battles are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the invaders tried to advance 15 times on the positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Oleksandrivka, Stepove, Pryvilne, Yehorivka, and Krasnohirske. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy carried out 11 assault actions, Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks in the areas of Solodke, Yablukove, and towards Zelenyi Hai.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked twice: near Stepnohirsk and towards Prymorske. The settlement of Orikhiv was subjected to an air strike.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

