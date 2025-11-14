The enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 176 times: the most intense battles are in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

$42.060.03
03:03 PM
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
02:48 PM
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
01:30 PM
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
01:27 PM
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
01:14 PM
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
11:47 AM
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been found
Exclusive
09:52 AM
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
November 14, 07:18 AM
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
November 13, 09:46 PM
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv: three dead and 26 injured reported
November 14, 06:10 AM
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27
November 14, 07:19 AM
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
November 14, 08:55 AM
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world
09:46 AM
In Kyiv, people are being searched for under the rubble of a 9-story building after a Russian attack, 34 people have already been injured: new footage of the aftermath
10:19 AM
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
01:27 PM
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
01:14 PM
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks like
12:13 PM
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:52 AM
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
01:27 PM
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in court
01:14 PM
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world
09:46 AM
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the Vatican
November 12, 08:00 PM
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite films
November 12, 04:40 PM
The enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 176 times: the most intense battles are in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 396 views

During the day, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 176 times, carrying out 117 shellings and trying to advance in the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. Ukrainian military repelled numerous assaults in the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi, Kupiansk, Lyman, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Huliaipole directions.

The enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 176 times: the most intense battles are in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

Over the past day, the enemy carried out 176 attacks along the entire front line, with the most intense battles taking place in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Lyman directions. Ukrainian troops repelled dozens of assaults and are holding their positions, while battles continue in a number of key areas. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Border areas of our country, including the settlements of Starykove, Koreniok, Bila Bereza, Bilokopytove, Bobylivka, Brusky, Bunyakine of Sumy region; Karpovychi, Senkivka, Khrenivka of Chernihiv region, suffered from Russian artillery shelling.

- the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy tried to conduct offensive actions once. The enemy also carried out 117 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian troops repelled seven enemy assaults near Otradne, Dvorichanske, and towards Kolodyazne.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked five times in the Kupyansk direction towards Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Novoplatonivka. A battle is currently underway.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled 20 attacks. Five attacks are still ongoing. The enemy is attacking in the areas of the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Tverdokhlibove, Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Shandryholove, Myrny, Zarichne, Novoselivka, Drobycheve and towards the settlements of Korovyn Yar, Olhivka, Druzhliubivka, Novyi Myr.

In the Slovyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 11 enemy attacks — occupation units tried to advance in the areas of Dronivka, Serebryanka, Siversk, and Pereyizne, another battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat engagements with the enemy took place in the areas of Vasyukivka, Maiske, and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

Myrnohrad is under the control of the Defense Forces, Russian flag over the mine shot down - 7th Airborne Assault Corps
14.11.25, 14:32

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russian occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 31 times near Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusynyi Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka and Poltavka. Ukrainian units repelled 28 attacks, and three more enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have carried out 64 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Novopavlivka, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Kotlyarivka, Horikhove, and Dachne. While restraining the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 41 attacks, and battles are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the invaders tried to advance 15 times on the positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Oleksandrivka, Stepove, Pryvilne, Yehorivka, and Krasnohirske. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy carried out 11 assault actions, Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks in the areas of Solodke, Yablukove, and towards Zelenyi Hai.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked twice: near Stepnohirsk and towards Prymorske. The settlement of Orikhiv was subjected to an air strike.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

Battles for Pokrovsk: SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a concentration point of the 51st Russian army
14.11.25, 16:29

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine