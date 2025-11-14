Myrnohrad is under the control of the Defense Forces, Russian flag over the mine shot down - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

$42.060.03
01:30 PM • 68 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
01:27 PM • 960 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 4600 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
11:47 AM • 7768 views
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been found
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 34940 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
08:55 AM • 24425 views
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
07:50 AM • 28690 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
November 14, 07:18 AM • 53895 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
November 13, 09:46 PM • 98442 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
November 13, 06:55 PM • 131902 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The number of injured in Kyiv region has risen to six, including a childPhotoNovember 14, 03:34 AM • 20416 views
Drone operators destroyed a Russian "turtle tank" and "dismantled" enemy infantry one by one - SBGSVideoNovember 14, 04:03 AM • 25610 views
Attack on Kyiv: 1 person killed, 24 injured, over 40 rescuedPhotoNovember 14, 04:13 AM • 61691 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: three dead and 26 injured reportedPhotoNovember 14, 06:10 AM • 46289 views
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27PhotoNovember 14, 07:19 AM • 55727 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo01:27 PM • 972 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 4612 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhoto12:13 PM • 7572 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 34948 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 269113 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo01:27 PM • 972 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in court01:14 PM • 1578 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world09:46 AM • 17077 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 80605 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 79115 views
Myrnohrad is under the control of the Defense Forces, Russian flag over the mine shot down - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 794 views

The 7th Airborne Assault Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced control over Myrnohrad in Donetsk region. Soldiers of the 38th Marine Brigade destroyed a Russian flag hoisted on a mine and eliminated two infantrymen.

Myrnohrad is under the control of the Defense Forces, Russian flag over the mine shot down - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

The 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Troops announced that Ukrainian military personnel control the settlement of Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region and reported the destruction of the Russian flag on the territory of the "Myrnohradvuhillia" mine, UNN reports.

Yesterday, Russian occupiers used flagstaff tactics and hoisted their tricolor rag on the territory of the "Myrnohradvuhillia" mine, located on the southeastern outskirts of Myrnohrad. In this way, the Russians tried to exert informational and psychological pressure on the defenders of the Pokrovsk agglomeration and create the illusion of a full-fledged presence in the city.

- the report says.

The Air Assault Forces also emphasized the occupiers' inability to gain a foothold there.

As noted by the corps, the "Russian rag" hung for no more than a day.

Fighters of the 38th Marine Brigade destroyed the enemy flag with an FPV drone. Two enemy infantrymen who were hoisting the tricolor were detected and eliminated.

- stated the Air Assault Forces.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that the overall situation in Myrnohrad is difficult.

"Russians manage to periodically penetrate the city in small groups of 1-2 people. But our military, as a result of coordinated search and strike actions, destroys the occupiers.

The defense of Myrnohrad continues," the report says.

The Air Assault Forces also published a video with footage of "the downing of the Russian rag on the territory of the "Myrnohradvuhillia" mine."

Recall

Heavy fighting continues near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, but there is no encirclement, as announced by the Russians. The Defense Forces are also destroying Russian groups in Kupyansk and holding the defense in the Lyman and Zaporizhzhia directions.

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Donetsk Oblast
Myrnohrad
Armed Forces of Ukraine