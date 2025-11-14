Myrnohrad is under the control of the Defense Forces, Russian flag over the mine shot down - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

The 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Troops announced that Ukrainian military personnel control the settlement of Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region and reported the destruction of the Russian flag on the territory of the "Myrnohradvuhillia" mine, UNN reports.

Yesterday, Russian occupiers used flagstaff tactics and hoisted their tricolor rag on the territory of the "Myrnohradvuhillia" mine, located on the southeastern outskirts of Myrnohrad. In this way, the Russians tried to exert informational and psychological pressure on the defenders of the Pokrovsk agglomeration and create the illusion of a full-fledged presence in the city. - the report says.

The Air Assault Forces also emphasized the occupiers' inability to gain a foothold there.

As noted by the corps, the "Russian rag" hung for no more than a day.

Fighters of the 38th Marine Brigade destroyed the enemy flag with an FPV drone. Two enemy infantrymen who were hoisting the tricolor were detected and eliminated. - stated the Air Assault Forces.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that the overall situation in Myrnohrad is difficult.

"Russians manage to periodically penetrate the city in small groups of 1-2 people. But our military, as a result of coordinated search and strike actions, destroys the occupiers.

The defense of Myrnohrad continues," the report says.

The Air Assault Forces also published a video with footage of "the downing of the Russian rag on the territory of the "Myrnohradvuhillia" mine."

Recall

Heavy fighting continues near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, but there is no encirclement, as announced by the Russians. The Defense Forces are also destroying Russian groups in Kupyansk and holding the defense in the Lyman and Zaporizhzhia directions.