GRU fighters destroyed Russian air defense systems in occupied Crimea

On the night of November 1-2, 2025, special forces of the Active Actions Department of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed the Russian multifunctional radar 92N6E and equipment of the autonomous power supply system of the S-400 control point in temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

On the night of November 1-2, 2025, masters of the Active Actions Department of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked another expensive object of the Muscovites' air defense system in temporarily occupied Crimea. As a result of the strike on the enemy's S-400 "Triumph" anti-aircraft missile division control point, which was on combat duty, the Russian multifunctional radar 92N6E and equipment of the autonomous power supply system of the S-400 control point were destroyed. - reported the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Also, HUR fighters successfully hit the "AORL-1AS" airfield surveillance radar and the P-18 "Terek" radar of the Russian occupation army.

Recall

Special forces of the "Alpha" unit of the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a series of targeted strikes on enemy equipment clusters used for logistics.