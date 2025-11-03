$42.080.01
European Commission: work on meeting Ukraine's financial needs in 2026-2027 continues
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
GRU fighters destroyed Russian air defense systems in occupied Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 1202 views

Fighters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed the Russian multifunctional radar 92N6E and equipment of the autonomous power supply system of the S-400 control point in temporarily occupied Crimea. The airfield radar "AORL-1AS" and the P-18 "Terek" radar were also hit.

On the night of November 1-2, 2025, special forces of the Active Actions Department of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed the Russian multifunctional radar 92N6E and equipment of the autonomous power supply system of the S-400 control point in temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

On the night of November 1-2, 2025, masters of the Active Actions Department of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked another expensive object of the Muscovites' air defense system in temporarily occupied Crimea. As a result of the strike on the enemy's S-400 "Triumph" anti-aircraft missile division control point, which was on combat duty, the Russian multifunctional radar 92N6E and equipment of the autonomous power supply system of the S-400 control point were destroyed.

- reported the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Also, HUR fighters successfully hit the "AORL-1AS" airfield surveillance radar and the P-18 "Terek" radar of the Russian occupation army.

Recall

Special forces of the "Alpha" unit of the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a series of targeted strikes on enemy equipment clusters used for logistics.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Technology
Energy
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Electricity
Security Service of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
S-400 missile system
Crimea