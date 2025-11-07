ukenru
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
"Mobilized" almost 100,000 people for the war against Ukraine: Moscow Mayor Sobyanin заочно notified of suspicion

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has been заочно notified of suspicion of aiding and abetting an aggressive war against Ukraine. He provided Russian troops with human and material resources, organized the mobilization of 100,000 servicemen, and facilitated the construction of fortifications.

"Mobilized" almost 100,000 people for the war against Ukraine: Moscow Mayor Sobyanin заочно notified of suspicion

According to the investigation, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Sergey Sobyanin has been providing Russian troops with human and material resources necessary to continue the aggression. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

In particular, it was established that Sobyanin:

• Organized mobilization processes and created infrastructure for recruiting personnel, including foreigners — about 100,000 servicemen were formed for the Russian army.

• Introduced financial incentives for mobilized personnel, contract soldiers, and their families.

• Facilitated the construction of fortifications in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, involving resources from Moscow's municipal enterprises.

• Supported the development of Russia's defense-industrial complex, including the production of S-400 air defense systems and unmanned systems.

Prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General informed Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin of suspicion of aiding and abetting the waging of an aggressive war against Ukraine (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 1 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Sobyanin's actions are a conscious contribution to the implementation of Russia's criminal policy regarding the seizure of Ukrainian territories

— this was reported by the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Intelligence published data on the occupiers who executed people in Bucha: they have been notified of suspicion01.11.25, 14:00 • 4733 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
S-400 missile system
Ukraine