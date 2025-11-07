According to the investigation, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Sergey Sobyanin has been providing Russian troops with human and material resources necessary to continue the aggression. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

In particular, it was established that Sobyanin:

• Organized mobilization processes and created infrastructure for recruiting personnel, including foreigners — about 100,000 servicemen were formed for the Russian army.

• Introduced financial incentives for mobilized personnel, contract soldiers, and their families.

• Facilitated the construction of fortifications in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, involving resources from Moscow's municipal enterprises.

• Supported the development of Russia's defense-industrial complex, including the production of S-400 air defense systems and unmanned systems.

Prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General informed Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin of suspicion of aiding and abetting the waging of an aggressive war against Ukraine (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 1 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Sobyanin's actions are a conscious contribution to the implementation of Russia's criminal policy regarding the seizure of Ukrainian territories — this was reported by the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

