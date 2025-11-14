Evening explosions in Donetsk: the center of the occupied city is de-energized, metallurgical plant hit - social networks

On Thursday evening, November 13, explosions rocked temporarily occupied Donetsk, and residents of the city lost electricity. This was reported by UNN with reference to social networks.

It is noted that the city was attacked by drones.

In the Voroshilovsky and Kyivsky districts of Donetsk, 22 transformer substations were automatically disconnected. 3,100 subscribers were left without electricity.

Donetsk Metallurgical Plant may have been hit - stated in one of the messages.

Other sources claim that the drone that attacked a school in Donetsk carried 50 kg of explosives.

Recently, the city of Lyman in Donetsk region was completely left without gas due to damage to the underwater gas pipeline as a result of Russian shelling. This happened after massive strikes on energy infrastructure, which led to the disconnection of 1,164 subscribers.

General Staff confirms strikes on Volgograd oil refinery, Shahed drone base in Donetsk, and oil depots in Crimea