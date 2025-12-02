39 out of 62 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine

On the night of December 2, Russia launched 62 drones at Ukraine, 39 of which were shot down or suppressed, but 20 hit 8 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 2 (from 6:00 p.m. on December 1), the enemy attacked with 62 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions of: Bryansk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Donetsk, more than 35 of them were "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 39 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 20 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

