39 out of 62 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine

06:00 AM • 17719 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 27521 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
December 1, 03:35 PM • 42079 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 34473 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 33477 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
December 1, 12:41 PM • 29902 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 25799 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 24247 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
December 1, 07:43 AM • 55086 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 20976 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
Popular news
Tuesday will be a crucial test for the Trump administration on ending the war in Ukraine - ABC NewsDecember 1, 11:05 PM • 17494 views
"No agreements with Muscovites": Nawrocki emotionally spoke about "peace talks" with the Russian FederationDecember 2, 12:09 AM • 19429 views
National Security and Defense Council: Russia is preparing pressure on the front and loud statements for the Western audience02:19 AM • 18320 views
Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - Syrskyi02:53 AM • 17086 views
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposal04:03 AM • 17297 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
06:00 AM • 17699 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhotoDecember 1, 04:00 PM • 30549 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 37268 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 45646 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:43 AM • 55077 views
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 29031 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 31692 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 88346 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 63910 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 80114 views
39 out of 62 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 934 views

On the night of December 2, Russia launched 62 attack UAVs over Ukraine, 39 of which were shot down or suppressed. 20 drones hit 8 locations across the country.

39 out of 62 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine

On the night of December 2, Russia launched 62 drones at Ukraine, 39 of which were shot down or suppressed, but 20 hit 8 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 2 (from 6:00 p.m. on December 1), the enemy attacked with 62 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions of: Bryansk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Donetsk, more than 35 of them were "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 39 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.  20 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Russia again attacked southern Odesa region: power outages reported02.12.25, 08:41 • 1050 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine
Donetsk