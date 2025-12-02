Russia again attacked southern Odesa region: power outages reported

$42.270.07
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 17637 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
December 1, 03:35 PM • 32192 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 25279 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 25910 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
December 1, 12:41 PM • 26503 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 23201 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 23770 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
December 1, 07:43 AM • 47431 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 20737 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
Tuesday will be a crucial test for the Trump administration on ending the war in Ukraine - ABC NewsDecember 1, 11:05 PM • 9718 views
"No agreements with Muscovites": Nawrocki emotionally spoke about "peace talks" with the Russian FederationDecember 2, 12:09 AM • 11457 views
National Security and Defense Council: Russia is preparing pressure on the front and loud statements for the Western audience02:19 AM • 10325 views
Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - Syrskyi02:53 AM • 8624 views
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposal04:03 AM • 8880 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhotoDecember 1, 04:00 PM • 22483 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 29504 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 38021 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 47431 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 25752 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 28626 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 85426 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 61326 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 77620 views
Russia again attacked southern Odesa region: power outages reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

During the night, the enemy attacked the south of Odesa region with Shahed-type UAVs, damaging an energy facility, an administrative building, and private households. The attack led to electricity outages; there were no fatalities or injuries.

Russia again attacked southern Odesa region: power outages reported

Russia once again attacked civilian and energy infrastructure in the south of Odesa region, there are power outages, Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, showing the consequences, UNN writes.

Details

"At night, the enemy launched another massive attack on the south of Odesa region using Shahed-type UAVs. The target was again civilian and energy infrastructure facilities," Kiper wrote on social media.

He indicated that despite the active work of air defense, there was damage: "an energy facility, an administrative building, and individual households in the private sector were affected."

"As a result of the hits, a fire broke out at an energy infrastructure facility, which firefighters, together with volunteers, promptly extinguished," the State Emergency Service noted.

"The attack led to power outages. Critical infrastructure is temporarily operating on generators," Kiper said.

There were no reports of deaths or injuries, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration noted.

Power outages in at least 5 regions due to Russian attacks and bad weather, round-the-clock schedules - Ministry of Energy01.12.25, 10:32 • 3112 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Odesa Oblast