Russia again attacked southern Odesa region: power outages reported

Russia once again attacked civilian and energy infrastructure in the south of Odesa region, there are power outages, Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, showing the consequences, UNN writes.

"At night, the enemy launched another massive attack on the south of Odesa region using Shahed-type UAVs. The target was again civilian and energy infrastructure facilities," Kiper wrote on social media.

He indicated that despite the active work of air defense, there was damage: "an energy facility, an administrative building, and individual households in the private sector were affected."

"As a result of the hits, a fire broke out at an energy infrastructure facility, which firefighters, together with volunteers, promptly extinguished," the State Emergency Service noted.

"The attack led to power outages. Critical infrastructure is temporarily operating on generators," Kiper said.

There were no reports of deaths or injuries, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration noted.

