Drones attacked an oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk region

$42.220.15
49.650.10
ukenru
06:06 PM • 6718 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 17761 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 18053 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 16808 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 18502 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 15984 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 15252 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 21576 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM • 30653 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 21475 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
4.9m/s
82%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 30309 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 16754 views
Beating a young man to death near a nightclub in Ivano-Frankivsk: three participants were remanded in custodyDecember 30, 02:45 PM • 5932 views
Heat supply suspended in residential buildings of two Kyiv microdistricts: technological works are underway03:29 PM • 15302 views
The last day of the year will be with power outage schedules: Ukrenergo announced the forecast for electricity on December 3104:59 PM • 4744 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 30401 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 34233 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 30645 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 57373 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 56621 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
France
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideo07:50 PM • 1092 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 17751 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 16834 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 30387 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 43481 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Series
Starlink

Drones attacked an oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

In Luhansk region, unknown drones attacked an oil depot in Rovenky. Fuel tanks are on fire, as confirmed by local Telegram channels.

Drones attacked an oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk region

Unknown drones attacked an oil depot in Rovenky, Luhansk region, UNN reports with reference to Telegram channels.

Details

According to Telegram channels, drones attacked an oil depot in Rovenky. It is claimed that fuel tanks are burning.

Local Telegram channels also confirmed that the oil depot was under UAV attack.

Recall

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces on the night of December 30 inflicted a massive defeat on the storage, equipment, and launch preparation facilities for "Shahed", "Gerbera", and "Geran" drones on the territory of Donetsk airport, which is under temporary occupation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Luhansk Oblast
Shahed-136
Donetsk