Drones attacked an oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk region

Unknown drones attacked an oil depot in Rovenky, Luhansk region, UNN reports with reference to Telegram channels.

Details

According to Telegram channels, drones attacked an oil depot in Rovenky. It is claimed that fuel tanks are burning.

Local Telegram channels also confirmed that the oil depot was under UAV attack.

Recall

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces on the night of December 30 inflicted a massive defeat on the storage, equipment, and launch preparation facilities for "Shahed", "Gerbera", and "Geran" drones on the territory of Donetsk airport, which is under temporary occupation.