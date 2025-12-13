In temporarily occupied Donetsk, people with large debts are forced to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense, offering military service as a "way" to write off debts. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance (CNR).

In temporarily occupied Donetsk, residents with large credit obligations face direct proposals that can hardly be called voluntary: the issue of debt repayment is effectively reduced to signing a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense. - the message says.

According to the CNR, in one such case, a person with a debt of almost three million rubles was openly offered a "solution to the problem" during an appointment with bailiffs - a contract for the front for more than a year with the prospect of writing off debts.

It is noted that such "consultations" have long ceased to be isolated cases.

An unofficial practice has formed in the executive services, where debtors are purposefully pushed towards military service as "the fastest way to close the issue." - reports the Center for National Resistance.

This is not only about loans: similar scenarios are applied to fines, penalties, or any other financial obligations that a person is unable to repay.

In temporarily occupied Donetsk, military-technical classes are held for teenagers, teaching them how to use weapons, drones, and tactical actions. Teenagers are placed on a mat with dummy assault rifles, taught how to apply tourniquets, disassemble and assemble weapons, work with drones, and practice basic tactical actions.

