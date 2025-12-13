In Donetsk, debtors are forced to go to the front - CNS

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
03:54 PM • 10305 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
03:26 PM • 15358 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
03:01 PM • 14439 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 15154 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 14506 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 12134 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 13457 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 14262 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 12759 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 13170 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
0.9m/s
77%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 12508 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 10808 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 18860 views
"Peace is not far off": Erdogan after meeting with Putin said he wants to talk to TrumpDecember 13, 12:45 PM • 6256 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhoto04:20 PM • 12533 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhoto04:20 PM • 12657 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 19007 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 26124 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 36460 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 59284 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Kyrylo Budanov
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Berlin
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 10917 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 12615 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 18878 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 53750 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 35049 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The New York Times
Mi-8

In Donetsk, debtors are forced to go to the front - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

In temporarily occupied Donetsk, people with large debts are forced to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense, offering military service as a way to write off their debts. This applies not only to loans but also to fines and other financial obligations.

In Donetsk, debtors are forced to go to the front - CNS

In temporarily occupied Donetsk, people with large debts are forced to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense, offering military service as a "way" to write off debts. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance (CNR).

In temporarily occupied Donetsk, residents with large credit obligations face direct proposals that can hardly be called voluntary: the issue of debt repayment is effectively reduced to signing a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

- the message says.

According to the CNR, in one such case, a person with a debt of almost three million rubles was openly offered a "solution to the problem" during an appointment with bailiffs - a contract for the front for more than a year with the prospect of writing off debts.

It is noted that such "consultations" have long ceased to be isolated cases.

An unofficial practice has formed in the executive services, where debtors are purposefully pushed towards military service as "the fastest way to close the issue."

- reports the Center for National Resistance.

This is not only about loans: similar scenarios are applied to fines, penalties, or any other financial obligations that a person is unable to repay.

Recall

In temporarily occupied Donetsk, military-technical classes are held for teenagers, teaching them how to use weapons, drones, and tactical actions. Teenagers are placed on a mat with dummy assault rifles, taught how to apply tourniquets, disassemble and assemble weapons, work with drones, and practice basic tactical actions.

Russia recruits Ukrainian children into its army directly in schools in the occupied territories - CPD10.12.25, 06:45 • 3601 view

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk